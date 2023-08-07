Jovantae Barnes knew he needed a procedure to heal his right foot.
Barnes suffered the injury during his senior year of high school, but elected not to have a procedure on it due to his desire to play his freshman season. OU running backs coach DeMarco Murray agreed to let Barnes play in 2022 if he underwent surgery immediately after OU’s 35-32 loss to Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl, where he rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown.
Barnes says the injury hindered him during push offs. He’d also feel sore when making sharp cuts.
Now that he’s completed the surgery and recovery stage of the injury, Barnes feels completely healthy.
“It feels good to know I don’t have to worry about it anymore,” Barnes said after practice on OU’s rugby fields Monday. “I just had to get that over with. … And I don’t feel anything (now).”
Redshirt freshman Gavin Sawchuk is one of the backs competing for a role in OU’s backfield. Sawchuk raised eyebrows after rushing for 100 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown during OU’s bowl game, and continued to impress throughout spring camp.
Sawchuk, however, was not seen by the media during their 40 minutes of allotted viewing time during Monday’s practice. Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby confirmed Sawchuk was present at the beginning of practice.
Barnes enjoyed seeing Sawchuk perform during spring and looks forward to competing with him ahead of the season.
“I like to see my boys eat,” Barnes said. “That's what OU is all about. RBU. Seeing Gavin go in there and (perform), I just love it. It brings more competition. It brings energy. It wouldn't be the same trying to get in there and get reps if it wasn't about competition.”
The competition comes after Eric Gray, who rushed for a team-high 1,366 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022, was selected by the New York Giants in the 2023 NFL Draft. Barnes enters fall camp hungry to fill the void left by Gray.
“I feel like I’m more hungry and energized and I’m more ready,” Barnes said. “I’m more locked in, and I’m more excited, (especially without having to) the hold-back from my injury.”
Harrington, McCullough competing at cheetah
OU’s cheetah position is one of many seemingly up for grabs during camp. The hybrid safety/linebacker spot was reintroduced to the Sooners’ defense when Brent Venables made his return to the program as head coach.
Indiana transfer Dasan McCullough has had to learn the ins and outs of the spot since spring camp, but says Venables has simplified it for him. McCullough has experience playing safety in high school and says the two planned to utilize his versatility before he transferred to OU.
The sophomore linebacker has also worked with redshirt senior safety Justin Harrington, who has one year of experience playing the position.
“Justin Harrington, especially with him being a cheetah, he helped me out a lot with the footwork and really getting to know why we do everything and why we're lined up like this and things of that nature,” McCullough said. “I’d say he's been the biggest older guy to help me out.”
Harrington noted how the position not only requires a player to be able to play both as a safety and a linebacker, but to know where all linebackers and safeties are in relation to them. Harrington is one of the featured candidates who could potentially start at the cheetah spot for the Sooners.
“The cheetah position, for me personally, just honing it in and adapting to it, I feel like it's more of a physical toll on you than a mental toll,” Harrington said. “You can put that mental toll on yourself, just like I feel like I did, so I can be more confident in (knowing) where I need to be … (and) knowing my job and knowing it to a tee.”
McCullough admittedly struggled to learn the spot — along with Venables’ complex defense — during OU’s spring practices. However, Harrington, Venables and defensive coordinator Ted Roof have helped him adapt to the spot, which he now feels comfortable in.
“I feel very confident playing it. If I had a game today, I feel like I could make it work,” McCullough said. “That's just words from coach (Venables and) coach Roof, without those guys' help during this whole entire summer that wouldn't have been possible. This spring I started off really slow learning that process. (Being) here in camp (on) day four, I feel so much more confident than I did (on) day four spring ball.”
Sooners speak on conference realignment
The college football landscape saw a major change last week.
Texas and Oklahoma shocked the college football world when they accepted invitations to leave the Big 12 for the SEC in July 2021. Almost one year later, in June 2022, USC and UCLA announced their decision to join the Big 10 from the Pac-12.
The shake-up has only gotten more hectic since. After Colorado agreed to join the Big 12 on July 27, Oregon and Washington announced their decision to follow their Pac-12 counterparts to the Big 10 on Friday, leaving the conference with 18 teams sprawled from California to New Jersey.
“I think it’s crazy. I like it, though,” McCullogh said. “Obviously we're going to the SEC, but I like how these teams are moving around. I think it's gonna be fun to watch, honestly. I've never thought about seeing a matchup like a USC (vs) Ohio State (in the) regular season.”
McCullogh says his former Indiana teammates unanimously favor the addition of the four west coast schools. While it seems to be mostly sunshine and roses for the Big 10, the Pac-12 was depleted of all but four of its members — California, Oregon State, Stanford and Washington State — after the Big 12 added Arizona, Arizona State and Utah.
Former Stanford offensive lineman Walter Rouse thinks the conference he spent four seasons in will struggle to cling to its traditions and rivalries.
“I think it's unfortunate because (even though) I left the Pac-12, I still think it's a great conference,” Rouse said. “And I think it's just sad (because) some rivalries (aren’t) going to be the same. Pac-12 after dark, that was a real thing. I used to watch that growing up and then I was a part of it. … Some of those traditions (aren’t) going to be the same. I really hope they can figure stuff out.”
Rouse also mentioned the sports outside of football that will be affected by realignment.
“What about basketball (or) volleyball, that stuff is year round, and you got people going from East Coast to West Coast and (still having to) think about school and whatnot,” Rouse said. “It's exciting, but at the same time it's like dang, what's going to happen to (those) other athletes.”