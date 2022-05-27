'I cannot even describe how proud I am of her': OU softball's Hope Trautwein tosses 2nd no-hitter of the season in Sooners' super regional win

Miranda Holguin bolted down the left lane of the highway hoping to get home as quickly as she could.
Holguin, a former North Texas teammate and current best friend of Oklahoma redshirt senior pitcher Hope Trautwein, was desperate to watch Trautwein in her second career postseason start. When she arrived, Holguin busted into her apartment and turned on the TV to watch her former teammate.
Like Holguin on the interstate, Trautwein was going all gas and no brakes in the circle on Friday. The North Texas transfer pitched her first postseason no-hitter in five innings during the Sooners’ (53-2) 8-0 run-rule win over the Golden Knights (49-13) in the first game of the Norman Super Regional.
The Pflugerville, Texas, native finished with two strikeouts and allowed just three walks. Trautwein’s no-hitter is the first against any nationally-seeded team in NCAA Super Regional history.
“She throws junk,” Holguin said. “She gets people to swing at her junk, and she's just been practicing really hard. She's had (associate head coach Jen Rocha) helping her in the bullpen and getting some of her pitches back with some movement.”
Holguin, who played with Trautwein during her first four collegiate seasons, had seen this kind of performance from the right-handed ace before. The no-hitter was the second she’s pitched this season, and the fourth of her career. Trautwein once threw a 21-strikeout perfect game against Arkansas Pine-Bluff during the 2021 season, becoming the first softball player in NCAA history to do so.
“We played some pretty tough games at (North Texas),” Holguin said. “And, she pretty much had the ball in her hands every time in that situation… we played high caliber teams, so it's not anything that she hasn't done before.”
Trautwein’s dominance held Central Florida’s lineup to an 0-for-13 clip on the day. It was just the fifth time the Knights have been shutout this season and the third time they’ve been no-hit in 2022. Trautwein’s mental poise paid dividends in the first game of the super regional.
“Hope doesn’t need strikeouts,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “She got a few, but nobody really squared her up real hard, so I’m proud of that. There were a few miscues with base on balls, but she came back, resetted and fixed that. She was outstanding.”
Trautwein’s lack of composure was Oklahoma’s undoing in the Big 12 Championship loss to No. 7 Oklahoma State. The redshirt senior walked two straight OSU batters at the top of the eighth inning, which loaded the bases and eventually allowed the Cowgirls to score the game-winning run, after being relieved by sophomore pitcher Nicole May.
Similarly, against UCF in the top of the fourth inning, the redshirt senior walked utility Jada Cody and hit first baseman Shannon Doherty with just one out. Trautwein and OU’s defense responded by turning a double play to leave the Knights scoreless, once again.
“Control is something that I'm really working on,” Trautwein said. “I'm wanting to adopt tactics the coaching staff has dug out for us, they’ve really helped me so far.”
𝐀𝐥𝐥 𝐜𝐲𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬.@_tiarejennings | #ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/qgs2fLxeFQ— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 28, 2022
Trautwein’s composure was on full display in the moment, and it was a clear sign her work with Rocha was paying off. Holguin noted the ace has worked on giving herself positive affirmation to keep her head in the right state of mind in tough situations.
“It's just been her versus her mind, recently,” Holguin said. “If she's strong, and she tells herself good things, she's gonna produce good things. So I think it's just it's just a mental state at this point. I think she's gotten a lot stronger with it.
“I think her and (Rocha) have done a better job of sitting down and having those conversations. So from the coach to player standpoint, I think it's a little bit different than it was previously, but I also think that she's more aware of it as a player herself."
Trautwein’s dominance inside the circle allowed Oklahoma’s offense to explode, going 6-for-18 on the afternoon, one home run and seven RBIs. Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo led the way in the Sooners’ run-rule victory going 1-for-3 and clobbering a three-run home run in the bottom of the second inning.
Heads up, 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐑𝐮𝐧 𝐕𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐠𝐞! 🏟️Today's atmosphere in Norman >>> pic.twitter.com/rr18HC0tVI— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 27, 2022
Trautwein has also continued to pick up in the absence of freshman star pitcher Jordy Bahl, who has been sidelined from the rotation since May 7 due to arm soreness. Alongside May, who started two games in the Norman Regional, the pair has gone 5-1 since Bahl’s injury.
During that span, Trautwein has struck out 21 batters and allowed just five runs. The redshirt senior is peaking at the right time, and Holguin is taking notice. Whether she’s watching from her apartment in Texas or watching in the stands at Marita Hynes Field, Trautwein’s best friend is proud of everything she’s achieved in her career.
Next, OU faces UCF at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Norman in Game Two of the NCAA Super Regional. Trautwein has a chance to secure her first Women’s College World Series berth of her five-year career.
“I cannot even describe how proud I am of her," Holguin said. “From walking on the field as a freshman, and now seeing how much she's grown. She’s just believing in herself and trusting and knowing that she's good. I think her mental capacity is on a whole different level than it's ever been.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.