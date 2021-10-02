'Huge momentum builder': What coach Lincoln Riley said after OU's 37-31 road victory over Kansas State

No. 6 Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) defeated Kansas State 37-31 (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) on Saturday in Manhattan, ending its two-game losing streak.
Here’s what head coach Lincoln Riley had to say after the game:
Opening statement:
“Road victories are the sweetest of them all, right after championship games. We knew it was going to be a battle. They do a great job here at home and they’ve always been a tough team to play here. You get their quarterback and their leader returning and all the emotions that come with that. I give our team a lot of credit, because winning here is always tough, and we've obviously seen how tough they are the last couple times we played them.
“It’s a huge road victory. All sides took part in it. The guys offensively played well, especially in keeping their patience in the first half when we didn't get that many possessions. Defensively, we had some big plays. Obviously, the fumble recovery by (Nik Bonitto) on the force by (Reggie Grimes) was the longest in school history, and we had some key stops as well. But, we've got to be better there. We didn't tackle very well in the open field and we made way too many mental mistakes that we haven't been having lately. We gotta play more complete there.
“I give this team credit because we found a way to land. We've won in several different ways now early in the season, and I think that bodes well because this team has some grit about them and will continue to improve. This is a huge momentum builder for us and we're thrilled to get out of Manhattan with a win.”
On Spencer Rattler’s performance:
“He was awesome. He played really well. I think he’s got the mental makeup to be a really good quarterback. I think he embraces it, and he has a real competitiveness about him. He had a really good week, I felt like he was really locked in throughout practice and I thought he stayed patient. The way the first half played out, it would’ve been easy to say ‘Here we go again, we’re only getting this many plays and we're only getting this many drives.’ But, he just executed plays for as long as it went. He was and we did some really good things up front to help him out. We obviously needed to play better there and we did.
“He did a better job of starting fast and then maintaining it the whole way through. He's always had a good feel outside the pocket, and he's got the athleticism to get down the field and make some things happen. On that touchdown play to Mike Woods, he easily could’ve taken off. But, that threat of being able to see the field and do both (running and passing) and having some patience when things break down, I think it’s a skill that’s always been a strength of his. He was really good today.”
On challenging the onside kick call:
A couple of coaches on the sideline thought they saw the ball redirect. They stopped it up top initially to see if he touched it before 10 yards, and it was really close. While that review was happening, we were able to get some more looks, and we felt absolutely certain (that the kicker touched it). I almost didn't challenge it, because rarely do you see a review where they stay with the call, then come back and challenge, then flip it. But, we were so sure. I talked to the officials and they told me that all they were looking at was whether it went 10 yards or not. They weren't looking at anything else.
“At that point, we were confident enough that we felt like it was worth a challenge. I'll tell you what, I give the officials in the replay crew a lot of credit, because they could’ve very easily saved face and just stayed with the call because they already reviewed it once. But, they didn’t, and it was clearly the right call. I thought it was very professionally handled.”
On establishing momentum:
"I think the biggest difference was we were able to establish a run game early. When you do that, your play-action plays are certainly better. We were pretty efficient in the run game, and that open up a lot. Then, we protected Spencer pretty well.
“It goes down to execution. We tried to run it some last week too and didn't have as much success. You get forward momentum... And you're gonna feel the rhythm more just because you’re more successful. I think the big thing is we executed more clearly. We were more focused, we had less breakdowns, and because of that, we were able to maintain some momentum.
“You take us two years ago to this game, we played a pretty decent first half. We went in with the lead and then we had an awful third quarter. So, we really challenged the guys. We knew we needed to come out and establish some momentum and we felt like we did that. Offensively, we played well and being able to back that up with a stop and a couple of scores was obviously huge.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.