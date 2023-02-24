How Norman high schools fared at basketball regional playoffs

Norman High and Norman North boys and girls basketball teams are competing in the regional playoffs.
Follow along with the OU Daily's tracker of every game:
Norman High 85, U.S. Grant 33
Norman High boys basketball defeated U.S. Grant 85-33 Friday Night. The Tigers will face cross-town rival Norman North at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Norman North boys 45, NW Classen 35
Norman North boys basketball defeated NW Classen 45-35 Friday night. The Timberwolves will face either Norman High or U.S. Grant at 7 p.m. Saturday.
After a back and forth contest, North took the lead and ran away with it late in the fourth quarter.
Junior Noah Jones and senior Ben Moser each scored 11 points.
Norman North outlasts a very quick NW Classen team 45-35 in the first round of regionals. pic.twitter.com/HN4jR1dztV— Norman North Boys Basketball (@NNTwolvesBBall) February 25, 2023
Norman North girls 53, Southmoore 34
Norman North girls basketball defeated Southmoore Thursday night 53-34. The Timberwolves face Putnam City West at 2 p.m. Saturday at Norman High.
🏀Norman North Girls🏀➡️ FINAL ⬅️Norman North - 53Southmoore - 34➡️Saturday at 2:00 Regional Finals pic.twitter.com/FJxYQDM9Px— Norman North GB (@NormanNorth_GB) February 24, 2023
Norman High girls 71, Muskogee 32
Norman High girls defeated Muskogee 71-32 Thursday night. The Tigers will host Sand Springs at 2 p.m. Saturday.
