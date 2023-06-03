Highlights, reactions, details: OU defeats Tennessee 9-0 in Women's College World Series

OKLAHOMA CITY - No. 1 Oklahoma (58-1) defeated No. 4 Tennessee (50-9) 9-0 in the winners' bracket of the Women's College World Series on Saturday.
OU will face the winner of No. 9 Stanford-Florida State/Washington at noon Monday on ESPN. The Sooners are one win away from making the WCWS championship series.
Here are highlights, reactions and details from the Sooners' win:
Fast facts
Sophomore Jordy Bahl (20-1) allowed no runs on one hit and struck out three in 3.2 innings pitched. Senior Alex Storako, freshman Kierston Deal and junior Nicole May dealt 1.1 combined innings of scoreless relief.
OU has now won 50 consecutive games, an NCAA all-time record.
Infielder Tiare Jennings went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Jennings leads the Sooners with a .433 batting average.
Highlights
OU 3, Tennessee 0
Jennings got the Sooners on the board with a three-run home run in the second inning, her 17th of the season.
It's Tia Time in OKC! 💣 @_tiarejennings gives the Sooners a three-run lead!#WCWS x 🎥 ABC / @OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/UixL7eXmUQ— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) June 3, 2023
OU 5, Tennessee 0
Catcher Kinzie Hansen blasted a two-run home run to left-center field in the third inning, her 13th of the season.
Who let the 𝐝𝐚𝐰𝐠𝐬 out⁉️ @kinziehansenB3 | OU 5, TENN 0 | 📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/RHa51BQngP— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 3, 2023
OU 7, Tennessee 0
Left fielder Rylie Boone extended OU's lead to seven after a two-run triple in the third. Boone leads the Sooners with two triples on the year.
She is 𝐒𝐏𝐄𝐄𝐃 💨 @ryliebooneeB3 | OU 7, TENN 0 | 📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/Thhv3LFHOd— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 3, 2023
OU 8, Tennessee 0
Boone scored on a wild pitch in the third to put the Sooners in eight-run rule territory.
OU 9, Tennessee 0
Center fielder Jayda Coleman also scored on a wild pitch in the third. Coleman reached on a four-pitch walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch, then moved to third after a sacrifice flyout.
Reactions
OU v. TennesseeI’ve been waiting for this match up ALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL year!!! It’s finally here!!!— nicole mendes (@nicole_mendes_) June 3, 2023
YESSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!! YES YES YES YES YES @_tiarejennings 🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️ BEAUTIFUL BOMB!!!!!!!!!— Lauren Chamberlain (@LChamberlain44) June 3, 2023
"BOOMER SOONER‼️"@78jocelyn_alo brought her rings to the Oklahoma game 👀 pic.twitter.com/tOSV5sMaqz— ESPN (@espn) June 3, 2023
uhhhh I need Rylie Boone’s sprint speed please— Francesca (she/her) (@francescaossi) June 3, 2023
Fire us up, @rylieboonee! 🔥#WCWS x @OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/Mjd1bwpkRh— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) June 3, 2023
Welcome to Oklahoma Tennessee pic.twitter.com/uT0FjEgfGC— MarkWorley🏈🥎⚾️🏀⚽️🏌🏻♀️🎾🤸🏼♂️🏐🤼♂️🚣🏻♀️ (@OUSooner82) June 3, 2023
