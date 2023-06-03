 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Highlights, reactions, details: OU defeats Tennessee 9-0 in Women's College World Series

Jordy Bahl

Sophomore pitcher Jordy Bahl during the WCWS against Stanford on June 1.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

OKLAHOMA CITY - No. 1 Oklahoma (58-1) defeated No. 4 Tennessee (50-9) 9-0 in the winners' bracket of the Women's College World Series on Saturday.

OU will face the winner of No. 9 Stanford-Florida State/Washington at noon Monday on ESPN. The Sooners are one win away from making the WCWS championship series.

Here are highlights, reactions and details from the Sooners' win:

Fast facts

  • Sophomore Jordy Bahl (20-1) allowed no runs on one hit and struck out three in 3.2 innings pitched. Senior Alex Storako, freshman Kierston Deal and junior Nicole May dealt 1.1 combined innings of scoreless relief. 

  • OU has now won 50 consecutive games, an NCAA all-time record.

  • Infielder Tiare Jennings went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Jennings leads the Sooners with a .433 batting average.

Highlights

OU 3, Tennessee 0

Jennings got the Sooners on the board with a three-run home run in the second inning, her 17th of the season.

OU 5, Tennessee 0

Catcher Kinzie Hansen blasted a two-run home run to left-center field in the third inning, her 13th of the season.

OU 7, Tennessee 0

Left fielder Rylie Boone extended OU's lead to seven after a two-run triple in the third. Boone leads the Sooners with two triples on the year.

OU 8, Tennessee 0

Boone scored on a wild pitch in the third to put the Sooners in eight-run rule territory.

OU 9, Tennessee 0

Center fielder Jayda Coleman also scored on a wild pitch in the third. Coleman reached on a four-pitch walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch, then moved to third after a sacrifice flyout.

Reactions

Further reading

Features

News and notes

Podcast

Newsletters

Tags

sports editor

Louis Raser is the OU Daily's summer sports editor and covers OU softball. He is a sophomore majoring in journalism.

Load comments