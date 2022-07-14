'He's about all the right stuff': OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel showcases his confidence, bond with Sooners teammates at Big 12 Media Days

ARLINGTON, Texas – Dillon Gabriel is living out his dream.
Gabriel stood to the side of radio row Thursday at Big 12 Media Days inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington after finishing countless interviews, smiling and soaking in the big stage and bright lights. Growing up as a young kid in Hawaii and playing football in his backyard, the Central Florida transfer quarterback fantasized about suiting up for a Power Five program and leading a team during important games in electric atmospheres.
“I think it’s exciting, this is an opportunity that everyone looks for,” Gabriel said. “You dream about throwing a touchdown, a deep ball to win the game… this is what the game is all about. I’m ready to strap it up and play for 60 minutes.”
He even dressed like a star, sporting custom Air Monarchs with Christian Dior-print, an upgrade to what he says the streets call “dad shoes.” When it comes to style, he says it’s all about comfort, and he looked at ease in front of the cameras.
New Oklahoma coach Brent Venables took the lecturn during day two of Big 12 Media Days for the first time since getting the job. The first-year head coach had high praise for his quarterback, even comparing him to former Sooner national champion Josh Heupel.
“He's our quarterback,” Venables said. “Certainly anything can happen as we move forward through fall camp. It's always about daily competition. But I feel great, I can lay my head down at night knowing not just what he has done on the football field but the quality of the person he is.
“He's about all the right stuff. He's dependable. He's reliable. He's accountable. He's humble. He's one of the hardest workers, shows up early. He's the last one to leave. Always working to improve. And he leads by example, and guys follow him. He's a galvanizer of people.”
One of the redshirt senior's many goals when he arrived in Norman was to get to know and build relationships with his teammates off the field. The inspiration behind this comes from his admiration for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who has been really close with his teammates during his career. Throughout spring camp, Gabriel would go to dinner with several players to build chemistry.
One weekend in June, Gabriel rented an Airbnb in Lawton, Oklahoma, for he and his teammates to get away from the city and technology and to further connect during what he called the “Dimetime retreat.” The group would eat every meal without their phones and enjoyed activities such as basketball, golf and swimming in a nearby lake.
“It was a great time,” Gabriel said. “When I got here my mindset was go for broke, go all in. I loved the concept of it, two nights in a house stuck together, guys sleeping on the ground. The idea of all of us being under one roof, being together with the guys.
“I've just learned to invest in the people you care and love for, whether it's taking the time to have a conversation or ask the necessary questions or to learn more about someone. That experience truly made me do that, we took away the phones, we had to put them down and talk to (each other)... super proud of that and had such a fun time.”
Great time with the boys this weekend! The ViBeS were unreal! 🤙🏽🤪😩 pic.twitter.com/g44vZOyP42— Dillon Gabriel (@_dillongabriel_) June 20, 2022
Shoutout @_dillongabriel_ for the Dime Time Retreat. Couldn’t be more fired up for this team and this unit. #boomer pic.twitter.com/gAGWzf83FY— Carsten Groos (@CarstenGroos) June 21, 2022
One teammate in particular that Gabriel has grown close to is junior receiver Marvin Mims. The two spoke highly of each other and will look to translate their friendship to the field. During the spring game on April 23, Gabriel found Mims across the middle for a touchdown in the first quarter.
“He’s just someone I can always go to talk to, especially if I need help with the offense or anything like that,” Mims said. “I mean, he's the guy who's going to be there for everybody, which is something everybody needs and our relationship has grown tremendously.”
His personability extends beyond teammates to members of the coaching staff. He’s close to Venables and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, who he played under at UCF in 2019.
Playing quarterback at Oklahoma comes with high expectations, which Gabriel doesn’t shy away from. He knew what he was getting into when he jumped ship from UCLA the day classes started Jan. 3 and wrote in his commitment tweet, “they say life’s a gamble like rolling the dice.”
Between his swagger, close bond with new teammates and determination to be great, Gabriel is ready to bet on himself and his team.
“I see it as a huge responsibility,” Gabriel said. “I just want to represent this university, my coaches and my teammates with class, respect, confidence and humility, and I take that very seriously.”
