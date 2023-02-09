‘He set the standard’: Jalen Hurts’ NFL success ahead of Super Bowl not surprising to OU football teammates

Three weeks ago, Mykel Jones hit up an old teammate to remind him of one of his famous sayings.
The former OU and Tulane receiver is one of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ close friends and the two keep in touch often through FaceTime.
“The job is not finished,” Jones told Hurts.
Two weeks later, Hurts and the Eagles slaughtered the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship on Jan. 29 in Philadelphia.
Asked how he processed the news his team was headed to the game every player dreams of being in, he responded like only Hurts would.
“We’re going to the Super Bowl,” he said apathetically, as if he’d won just any game.
Honest. Confident. Businesslike.
Those three words describe the former Oklahoma quarterback turned NFL star, who will undoubtedly have the same attitude as he leads Philadelphia against Kansas City in Super Bowl LVII at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Glendale, Arizona.
To those who have played with him and know him best, one thing is for certain: he’s not here by accident. Hurts has reached the highest of highs and lowest of lows in his career, but has remained the same person and player throughout.
Hurts lost to Clemson in the national title game as a true freshman at Alabama and was benched for Tua Tagovailoa in the same game vs. Georgia a year later. However, he opted to stay in Tuscaloosa for his junior season and led a comeback victory over the Bulldogs in the 2018 SEC Championship Game, before deciding to transfer to OU for his senior year.
He then finished second in Heisman Trophy voting as a Sooner and was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The leadership he became known for during his one season in Norman is on display in the pros. Along with that, his unparalleled athleticism has led him to the grandest stage in sports.
“Everything that he's doing on Sundays right now, it all comes from stuff he's done in his past,” former Oklahoma quarterback and current graduate assistant Tanner Schafer told the OU Daily. “... Anybody who's played with him or been around him in the quarterback room, or meetings or anything like that, you know everything that he's doing right now didn't just happen overnight.”
Hurts will take the field Sunday alongside several former OU players. The Eagles boast offensive tackle Lane Johnson, tight end Grant Calcaterra and running back Trey Sermon on their active roster, with guard Tyrese Robinson (practice squad) and running back Kennedy Brooks (futures deal, which is a minimum salary deal with little or no signing bonus) also in the fold.
Center Creed Humphrey, offensive tackle Orlando Brown, tight end Blake Bell and long snapper James Winchester are the former Sooners who play for Kansas City.
“It’s been great (playing with Jalen again),” Calcaterra told the OU Daily. “I was with Jalen a little bit at OU, but it’s been really cool to see how he’s developed over the years, becoming such a good player. He’s an MVP candidate this year, so it’s been really fun.”
To Jones, Hurts is the same guy from college who wanted to be better at every aspect of his life, even something as small as cleaning his house.
“I'm just super proud of that guy,” Jones said. “Just for beating the odds in every form and fashion, before even all of this transpired. J was one of those guys that was working to even be (an NFL player) coming into this deal. So, just to see all the hard work that he's put in and it paying off … it's legendary, man.”
Schafer also remembers the perfectionist-like mentality Hurts displayed while with the Sooners. He’s still impressed with how he waltzed onto campus in January 2019 and took over the team seemingly right away.
His immediate reaction after watching Hurts dispose of the 49ers and punch Philadelphia’s ticket?
“I think it's well deserved,” Schafer said. “One thing about Jalen, whenever he was (at Oklahoma), everybody looked at him as the hardest worker on the team. He set the standard for everybody, not only in the quarterback room, but for everybody else on the team. I think the things that he did and all the work that he's put into it, there's no question in my mind everything he has gotten so far has been well deserved.”
Jones sees similarities between how Hurts’ arrival at OU affected that team and how he’s elevated the Eagles in such a short time.
Young quarterbacks have historically struggled to command locker rooms in the NFL, but Hurts has had no issue in that regard.
“(I’ve just been impressed with his ability) to get everybody on board,” Jones said. “Getting everybody to believe in him and a lot of that has to do with the way he goes about his everyday, the way he goes about his work. His other famous statement is, ‘Keep the main thing, the main thing,’ and that's something he would tell us whether you were involved or not.
“I think that's something that's still resonating throughout the team he's on now, these guys get better by the game and that's a testament to his leadership. That's a testament to who he is as a person because it's not an easy thing to get a group of men all on one accord.”
Schafer is also not surprised Hurts’ leadership has played so well with professional players.
“What you get with Jalen is what you get,” Schafer said. “... Regardless of what level you're at, I feel like if you’ve got a guy like that, you know that he's committed to putting his best foot forward everyday then you're willing to work as hard as you can and buy into what the team has going … the way he works and his mindset overall makes it easy for guys to view him as a leader.”
'He's just a good guy'
Hurts’ transfer wasn’t the only news circling Oklahoma’s campus in January 2019.
His introduction to OU coincided with a movement questioning the university’s climate after a video surfaced depicting a student in blackface and using a racial slur.
Players held a team meeting following the incident, but afterward Hurts took it upon himself to speak to his new teammates about staying focused on not only winning football games, but upholding the standard of OU football.
“This is what we’re about, this is the standard,” Hurts told the team. “If you’re not here to win a championship, you need to change your mindset.”
The meeting was the moment Jones knew the Sooners hadn’t just found something special on the field with Hurts, but off it as well.
“That’s when I knew this guy is different, this guy is a leader,” Jones said. “He’s not here to play around, he’s really here to do a job and that’s it. He's just a good guy, he's a genuine person.
“He's really about his business in every way, just always looking to be better no matter what it is … it's just everything about the way this guy goes about businesses is like no other. I really learned a lot from that guy, I admired his work and that's just who he is. He’s not putting up a front, this is a really good guy, this guy's really about his business.”
The instincts and professional approach he showed off the field that January, stepping up in front of people he barely knew, translated to the season. Hurts famously gathered his teammates together on the tarmac of Will Rogers Airport in Oklahoma City following the Sooners’ loss to Kansas State.
Current Eagles and former Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith was asked last week where Hurts’ “Job is not done,” catchphrase originates and his answer was, “Bama.”
Connor McGinnis, who was in Oklahoma’s quarterback room with Hurts, had a front-row seat to his unwavering presence after he spent three seasons coached by Nick Saban.
“Jalen was calm, confident and nothing ever shook him,” McGinnis told the OU Daily. “Whether we were up 20, down 20 … there was just never really a feeling like we were ever out, like we didn't ever have a chance. I definitely think that came from his ability to sturdy the ship and keep a quiet confidence about him. Everyone knew that when the going would get rough, we could count on him to make plays for us.”
McGinnis hasn’t kept in touch with Hurts since college, but he’s continued to admire him from afar. He watched proudly as Hurts and the Eagles lifted the George Halas trophy for winning the NFC.
“Honestly, I could see it being pretty intimidating,” McGinnis said. “As a young guy coming in, eventually earns a starting spot after his first year and there's a lot of big-time names on that team. So anytime you get into the pros, a lot of times, some of those players tend to maybe not mesh very well or trust the younger guy that hasn’t been in the league as long.”
'I've never seen nothing like that'
No. 7 Oklahoma trailed No. 13 Baylor 28-3 in the second quarter on Nov. 16, 2019, in Waco.
At the time, the Bears had a 94.1% chance to win, according to ESPN analytics’ win probability. OU trailed 31-10 at halftime, but nobody told Hurts the game was over.
“You would have thought the game was tied or we were up by seven,” Schafer said. “And he’s calm, cool and collected and everything, he wasn't fazed by anything and we had a bunch of adversity, things weren't going our way.
“He’s the same guy if we're beating a team by 40 points … the way that he acted in the locker room and how he remained the same person that he was three weeks before in a different game, everybody in the locker room was like, ‘Shoot, we're gonna win this thing.’ Just because of the vibe, the energy and stuff that he put off, I mean, it was easy to buy into.”
Hurts and the Sooners emerged in the second half firing on all cylinders. He finished the contest 30-for-42 with 297 yards through the air and 114 yards on the ground, four touchdowns and an interception.
Oklahoma stormed back and scored 20 unanswered points to defeat Baylor 34-31.
As Gabe Brkic drilled the go-ahead field goal with 1:45 left, Hurts couldn’t bear to watch. When Nik Bonitto picked off Charlie Brewer to seal the game for the Sooners, Hurts stood on the bench with his arms behind his back and all he could do was smile.
“I'm telling you, man, I've never seen nothing like that,” Jones said. “The way he willed back that game for us to get the win.”
What separates Hurts from other quarterbacks Jones has been around?
“Athletically, I've been around a lot of really good guys,” Jones said. “I think what separates Jalen as a QB is his ability to extend a play and make something out of nothing. And the ability to make the right decisions … he's never too high, never too low. He's even-keeled, just focused on doing his job.”
McGinnis’ first impression of Hurts? “Extremely strong.”
The former quarterback and holder was teammates with Heisman winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray and was amazed by Hurts’ athleticism. Not long after Oklahoma’s offseason workouts began, a video of Hurts squatting a little over the weight of two Lane Johnsons went viral.
In LOVE with the grind.@JalenHurts #RareBreed #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/Tv4aGGTVDT— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) February 14, 2019
“I was just blown away because if I got under that and had to try to squat that I mean, I'd break my back,” McGinnis said. “First, just the pure athleticism that he carries and then getting into it, obviously he's quite the leader and a great quarterback.”
Hurts’ will to win was evident from the third game of the season when OU traveled to the Rose Bowl and defeated UCLA 48-14. His athleticism shined during the Red River Showdown when he placed the ball behind his back to avoid a sack, scrambled to his right and found CeeDee Lamb downfield.
Hurts behind the back... pic.twitter.com/3TWPpsczAv— Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) October 12, 2019
Hurts scored four total touchdowns as the Sooners defeated the Longhorns 34-27.
Schafer, on the other hand, said the difference he sees in Hurts compared to other quarterbacks he’s been around is his work ethic.
“He always stayed in his own lane, did his own thing, but at the same time he was a great leader,” Schafer said. “Everybody on the team looked up to him, knew that he was going to do whatever it took each week preparing and stuff.
“I always have had a lot of respect for him just because he was one of the dudes that no matter what, up or down, good or bad after games, whatever. He was always going to show up the next week and do what he had to do to help everybody succeed.”
Hurts’ signature aura is constant, not just during games. Jones remembers the first time he ran drills with him inside the Everest Indoor Training Center.
Jones was wearing slides thinking it would be a casual throw-and-catch session. Little did he know, Hurts wanted to work on his dropbacks, throw the ball like it’s a game and go 100 yards back and forth until he was ready to stop.
“This is practice … the little stuff adds up and that's why he's where he's at,” Jones said. “It's not by coincidence … this dude is where he’s at simply because of the work.”
All the work has made Hurts the first quarterback with back-to-back seasons with 10 rushing touchdowns. He’s also the first quarterback in NFL history with 10+ rushing touchdowns and a 100+ passer rating.
His 15 rushing touchdowns this season including the playoffs is also the most in NFL history.
Hurts rarely deviates from his straight face and seriousness.
After leading his team to victory over the 49ers, Hurts grabbed a microphone postgame and led tens of thousands of fans dressed in midnight green in the singing of the Eagles’ fight song, which rang throughout Lincoln Financial Field.
Hurts may not have sounded like his favorite artist Frankie Beverly, a Philadelphia native, but after a journey that led him from Tuscaloosa to Norman to The City of Brotherly Love, he and the Eagles were headed to the Super Bowl.
“Fly Eagles fly.”
.@JalenHurts sings "FLY EAGLES FLY" 😂🦅#NFLPlayoffs #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Ym4cvCxpIS— NFL (@NFL) January 29, 2023
