‘He maximizes everything’: Versatile Jeremiah Hall looks to show NFL teams impact beyond numbers after OU pro day

Jeremiah Hall stepped to the podium for interviews, still wearing a gray hoodie with the letters “TE” front and center.
The past five seasons, Hall has played the H-back position for Oklahoma, maintaining versatility as a fullback and tight end hybrid. During the Sooners’ 2022 Pro Day at the Everest Training Center on Wednesday, he stuck with that, lining up in the backfield for some drills, taking the handoff or running a wheel route from the line of scrimmage on others.
Although the label on the shirt he sweated through indicates one thing, he’s keeping his options open in conversations with prospective NFL suitors who’ve asked what position he would prefer to play.
“Whenever I got asked that question (at the NFL combine), I just said playmaker,” Hall said. “Preferably after my second contract, maybe they'll call me a tight end so I would get paid a little bit more. So yeah, I’m a tight end for sure in that aspect, but honestly, it just depends on where I go.
“Some teams need another hand-in-the-dirt fullback, some teams need an H-back. And I don't really want to label myself and put myself in a hole, because I can do a lot of things and with that comes anything and everything and I'm prepared for it.”
Jeremiah Hall, Kennedy Brooks taking handoffs from former NFL quarterback and current #Sooners assistant J.P. Losman at OU Pro Day.
‘He just bought in all the way’
The Charlotte, North Carolina, native first honed the versatility he exhibited at pro day during his time at Zebulon B. Vance High School, then carried it to his career with the Sooners, which saw him compile 68 catches for 757 yards and 12 touchdowns across 52 games. Throughout, he exhibited liveliness, intelligence and leadership on and off the field.
That rare combination could make him enticing to NFL teams in the April 28-30 draft. Websites like The Draft Network consider him a sixth-round value, while others project he’ll more likely be an undrafted free agent.
At the NFL Combine in early March, five of Hall’s six performances were the worst or second worst at his position group. At pro day, he bettered his 40-yard dash to 4.79 from 4.96 in Indianapolis, his vertical to 33 inches from 29, his 3-cone drill to 7.22 seconds from 7.43 and his 20-yard shuttle to 4.52 seconds from 4.62.
“My strong suit was the routes and the drills,” Hall said. “The football stuff, that’s why I’m here. That’s what I do on a day-to-day. That’s what you guys have seen I’ve had success with. So, after all the track stuff was over with, I felt relieved because I got to do what I came here to do and what I do best.’”
Jeremiah Hall on the wheel. A wise OC is going to pound the table for this guy.
More than anything, Hall wants to show teams his impact goes beyond numbers — something he has demonstrated for years.
His old head coach, Aaron Brand, remembers quarreling with and then benching his starting quarterback for misbehaving during Vance High’s game against Mallard Creek in October 2015. Without a solid backup, he motioned for a trusted junior to run the wildcat.
Taking a direct snap up the middle, Hall galloped 70 yards for a touchdown despite losing a shoe halfway. Though his team ended up losing 22-21, Hall’s sprint was an early example of his leadership.
“I’ll tell you what, after that play, the quarterback straightened all the way up, because he knew I wouldn't put up with it,” Brand said. “He knew that I had Jeremiah Hall, and when you have Jeremiah Hall, then things are automatically better when you're in a tough situation. … It straightened the whole team up. They realized that if I needed somebody to go somewhere and it was crunch time or something, I was gonna stick Jeremiah in there.”
Hall wasn’t always skilled enough to run that play, though.
When Brand arrived at Vance in 2014, Hall wasn’t allowed to run any reverses, sweeps or other tight end specials. Brand first challenged the sophomore to become a fantastic in-line blocker, knowing he already had the skills to run and catch.
Sure enough, after a week and a half of hammering the one-man sled and working against double teams in practice, Brand felt Hall was the best blocking tight end in Charlotte. Hall became an all-stater by season’s end and, as Brand remembers it, was already a great postgame interview.
“He didn't have a whole bunch of touchdowns,” Brand said. “It was just because the coaches in the area just really loved how he could manhandle defensive ends and how he could do stuff that a lot of tight ends nowadays in high school don't want to do. They just think becoming a tight end means you're gonna catch the ball closer to the quarterback, and there’s just a lot more to it than that. We tried to explain this to Jeremiah, and he just bought in all the way.”
‘He’s an ultimate effort guy’
The versatility Hall honed at Vance served him well at OU, although by his redshirt junior year, Brand estimates he was still playing only 25-30 percent of snaps. Afterward, Hall considered transferring to South Carolina, where could reunite with former Sooners tight ends coach Shane Beamer and garner more playing time.
Instead, Brand said, Hall realized Norman was still the place for him and made his final year his best.
Hall made a career-high 32 catches for 334 yards with four receiving touchdowns and a rushing score in 2021. He also was a team captain and an Allstate AFCA Good Works team nominee for his volunteerism at OU Children’s Hospital, the OU Food Pantry and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes while pursuing his master’s degree in business administration.
“One thing these NFL teams are gonna recognize is that this guy can do a little bit of everything and he's pretty good at a lot of stuff,” Brand said. “He's gonna dominate the interview room, he's going to do good drills, he's going to bust his tail in practice and he's just going to be one that's going to make whatever community — not just the team — he's going to make that community a better community, because he's gonna be out in it doing the charity stuff, just being a face of an organization.”
After Sooners coach Lincoln Riley departed for Southern California on Nov. 28 leading to a churn among players sorting out their futures, Hall waited until after the Alamo Bowl to declare for the draft.
Since sticking out a final game in crimson and cream, Hall’s weekly “Podcast on the Prairie” with fellow tight end Brayden Willis has helped him stay attached to the program amid travels to the Senior Bowl and the combine. In fact, 10 or 12 of the teams he interviewed with at the Senior Bowl and some of the scouts he met with at pro day asked about the podcast, which he said will continue at least through next football season.
He said his days at the microphone, whether asking or answering questions, readied him for anything teams threw his way.
“I feel like I speak fairly well, and I have enough confidence in myself to even if they want to throw me off on a question, I feel like I’m witty enough to answer in an appropriate way,” Hall said. “And I think I did a good job on that. I felt like that was my strong suit there.”
However, Hall wasn’t prepared for spending eight hours in Indianapolis at the hospital, getting X-rays and MRIs as teams diligently examined a would-be draftee. That, along with the combine tests, have been his least favorite parts of the process, but he saw purpose in them, just like Brand’s blocking drills.
Hall attributed his pro day improvements to being at his college home and going through his normal routine, which helped him relax his mind. He’ll soon find out if better stats, paired with his position flexibility, can net him a draft spot.
“I don't know whether it's luck or what, but he's just always made really good decisions,” Brand said of the player who stuck with his first and only college despite his relationship with his former position coach. “He'll do it at the next level, too. Let's say he doesn't get drafted, he's gonna make the best decision to the best team that fits his skill set. So he'll get several free agent options if he doesn't get drafted, but I'm looking for them to call his name at some point on draft day. He deserves it, man.
“He’s an ultimate effort guy. … He’s not the most athletic, but he’s got a good portion of all of that, and what he does is he maximizes everything. He always has.”
