'He made us pay': What OU coach Alex Grinch said after Sooners' 37-33 loss to Oklahoma State

No. 10 Oklahoma (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) fell to No. 7 Oklahoma State 37-33 Saturday night in Stillwater.
The Sooners defense forced three Cowboys turnovers and a safety, but committed seven penalties that were ultimately too much to overcome.
Here’s what defensive coordinator Alex Grinch had to say after the game:
On the overall play of the defense
“I was really proud of the guys. When you don't get the outcome that you want, you really think about all the plays that you want to have back and those happen every weekend. They become that much more of a heartbreaker when you're sitting here at the end of the game and you don't get the outcome but I was really proud of the guys, I can't say that loud enough. We've had our struggles at times and obviously that goes back to me, not preparing the guys in the appropriate way, but I thought they were prepared tonight. I thought the emotions were high on both sides early in the game, I think both defenses had moments where they needed to settle in and I think for the most part we did and I was very proud of that. If you do that you're gonna win more than you lose, and obviously we didn't end up on the right side of it tonight and we'll continue to work to get better but very, very proud.”
On the penalties and the defensive line’s play
“As much as you want to get off the football, you’ve got to make sure that you're looking at the football when you do those things and you’ve got to trust your ability to get off the ball. Obviously you want to, as best you can, be borderline, I guess call it early. But also being smart, you don't want to give up free plays to any offense.
“I thought overall it felt very disruptive. There's certainly plays you’d like to have back and some missed opportunities, but overall I thought it gave us a shot for the most part and we'll continue to look to correct those issues. Whether it was an explosive run that happened in the fourth quarter or some of the quarterback scrambles, really the run game was for the most part negated other than quarterback scrambles and then obviously that speed option late in the game. It’s obviously not good enough but there were positives.”
On Spencer Sanders running the football
“Most of it was scrambles, which doesn’t make it okay. A lot of it wasn’t designed quarterback runs, I guess is my point, but that doesn’t make it okay. (Their) quarterback scrambles, whether it’s something we’ve seen in the past, seen on film, you make it an emphasis. You have to make sure that it doesn’t surprise you.
“When an athletic quarterback has an opportunity to make plays with his feet, he's going to do that and the film would suggest that he does it quite often, so disappointed in that. Then obviously the run in the fourth quarter, which ended up being obviously a critical play in the game.”
“You have to leverage the speed option plays and the back side has to anticipate that if that ball cuts back that the play may start away from you, but then, very easily, you're at the point of attack when the ball cuts back and I didn't think the back side (of the defense) was very good. He made us pay for it.”
On individual defensive performances
“We had the opportunity to get a couple interceptions and forced fumbles that you talk about and some other opportunities, I think we dropped at least one interception, which is obviously critical. Billy Bowman comes in, plays well. Justin Broiles had to move back to safety. A lot of guys stepped up, they really did. We had a few guys, recently as yesterday, out with the flu. They get a chance to travel with us and all of a sudden they're out there. So guys battled, they absolutely did and I give them a lot of credit. I really do. But obviously it wasn't good enough tonight.”
