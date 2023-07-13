 Skip to main content
'He made us better': OU coach Brent Venables on Thad Turnipseed's exit from program

Brent Venables

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables during Big 12 Media Days on July 13, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

ARLINGTON, Texas - OU coach Brent Venables opened up Thursday during Big 12 Media Days regarding Thad Turnipseed's exit from the program.

Turnipseed, who served as the Sooners' Executive Director of Football Administration during Venables' first season as head coach, resigned to be closer to his family after his son-in-law was hired as Anderson University's strength coach. 

"It's bittersweet," Venables said. "I'm incredibly excited for Thad. ... He's a different bird. People say, 'How did he come to Oklahoma?' I don't know how it happened. He was just bored at Clemson, he wanted a new challenge."

Venables brought Turnipseed with him from Clemson seemingly to be his right-hand man and help improve the Sooners' facilities like he had done at his previous stops. His two-year deal with the Sooners was worth $260,000 in annual salary along with $90,000 in additional outside income.

OU's Board of Regents unanimously approved a $175 million Football Operations Facility on March 7 and the university had already voted to hire the HOK architectural firm out of Kansas City back in 2022.

"He made us better in every part of our program," Venables said. "He's always a thinker, his focus is always about being the best at everything. He made our facility better ... Enhanced our recruiting operations, our dining facility. ... He created SOUL mission."

Turnipseed had been with the Tigers since 2013 and before that he'd long worked at Alabama in a variety of roles, among them Director of Athletic Facilities and Associate Athletic Director for special projects.

"He'll always be a great friend," Venables said. "And again, he made us better so I'm thankful for the time he was here."

