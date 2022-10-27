'He is Oklahoma football': Brayden Willis' example, leadership a constant in OU's up-and-down season

After a bye week where he hunkered down in Norman to “stay focused” and “took care of business,” Brayden Willis was practicing at full blast Monday, to the extent someone noticed and told him to slow down.
Such intensity from Willis doesn’t surprise OU coach Brent Venables anymore. Through practices and games over 10 months, he has now seen “power and physicality” in how the fifth-year senior tight end runs and catches, but also a player who “shows up with the same mindset every single day.”
Despite ups and downs that have led the Sooners to a 4-3 record at the midpoint of their season, Willis has consistently led by example and verbally, whether by recording his first career 100-yard game against Kansas or rallying his teammates after a Big 12-opening loss to Kansas State.
As Oklahoma prepares for its matchup at Iowa State on Saturday, Willis continues to set the standard with unrivaled energy on the practice field.
“Brayden’s been great, as good of a leader as we have on the team, incredibly vocal,” Venables said. “He's an alpha, both on the field and off the field. He cares a great deal and literally takes that just caring a little more. If everybody cared a little more, coaches, players, you could really tap into our full potential. But here's what it looks like: when it comes to toughness, effort, accountability, discipline — he stands for everything that you want.”
While embodying everything Venables hopes his program will become, Willis also does anything and everything the Sooners need from him to win.
In the season opener against UTEP, he blocked four different defenders on the same play to ensure Gavin Freeman’s 46-yard touchdown run. Catches of 78 and 26 yards against TCU and Kansas, respectively, saw him tiptoe down the sidelines with intricate balance. He even manned the backfield in the Wildcat formation against Texas, hearkening back to his days as a quarterback at James Martin High School in Arlington.
“Weight Room Willie,” “Tightrope Willie” and “Wildcat Willie” are just a few of the nicknames OU fans on Twitter have generated while watching the 6-foot-4, 239-pound bruiser’s multifaceted play this season.
“He's a very selfless player,” Venables said. “One, players feed off of that. Two, that brings out the best in everybody. He’s a great example for everybody else to follow. The players look to him and respect him and they follow his lead. So to see him show up and do it consistently, that's a really hard thing.
“That's what great players do. Great players are few and far between. And he's a great one for lots of reasons. He's talented, he's really smart, but man, he’s tough and his effort is uncommon.”
When offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby arrived at OU, he quickly realized Willis could be the backbone of the Sooners’ offense and locker room after meeting with him, his family and his former high school coach. Willis ultimately decided to stay another season in Norman and work with Lebby to better develop his game.
“He put great trust in us, and so incredibly appreciative for that, and it's paying off for him,” Lebby said. “Again, any opportunity I get to brag on B-Will, I'm going to. He is Oklahoma football. It's who the kid is to the core, and it's what we want to be about, and so just proud of him and his consistency.”
Willis hadn’t been the leader of OU’s tight ends room previously with his good friend and “Podcast on the Prairie” host Jeremiah Hall, now graduated, and Austin Stogner, now at South Carolina in the mix. Injuries also limited him in the past — he played only five games during the 2020 season.
However, it became evident Lebby could position a now-healthy Willis for more production when he caught two touchdown passes in the Sooners’ season opener. To date, he has recorded 20 catches for 312 yards and five touchdowns with an average of 15.6 yards per catch, which ranks first in the Big 12 and fifth nationally among tight ends.
“I think Coach is letting me play fast and free and allowing me to just do some of the things that I’ve been comfortable with over the years — running free, running routes, and then also blocking,” Willis said. “So I think Coach does a great job of putting guys — not only me, but other guys — in position to win, and I think he’s done a great job with that over the year.”
Willis considers himself “a humble guy” and blurs out social media chatter and other distractions during the season to lock in on leading his teammates and playing his best. Because of his attitude and its manifestation in games, those who observe Willis’ strain daily aren’t the only ones on notice.
“Every pro scout that comes through here, they love Brayden Willis,” Venables said. “And to me, he's a guy that can change a locker room. He has ‘that.’ Not everybody has ‘that’ in them, but he does. It's a very natural gift, and one that he uses every single day.”
