Greg Sankey Q&A: On his admiration for OU and Joe Castiglione, softball, NIL, transfer portal and more

NASHVILLE — Kathryn Poe Switzer carries a white scheduling binder with her at all times during SEC football media days.
The folder is filled from top to bottom with interview requests for the conference's commissioner Greg Sankey, who in addition to giving an address to open the event and introducing each member's coach, parades up and down radio row inside the Grand Hyatt hotel downtown throughout all four days providing local radio stations soundbites.
Switzer, Sankey's executive associate, plans everything for him by the minute. While he's certainly one of the most powerful figures in college athletics, Sankey is also surely one of the busiest people in the business and this week was no different.
Amid the chaos, OU Daily interviewed Sankey who touched on topics including his relationship with OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. and athletic director Joe Castiglione, his philosophy as a commissioner for the future growth of non-revenue sports such as softball and women's gymnastics, his recent visit to Norman and the strength of the Sooners' brand.
On his relationship with Harroz and Castiglione and his thoughts on Norman
"I think both are a really strong relationship. I've known Joe Castiglione for a long time given his leadership of the University of Oklahoma athletics program, but even dating back, I think my first encounter was probably when he was leading the athletic department in Missouri. President Harroz and I have come to know each other really well through this membership opportunity and transition process. In fact, I had not visited the University of Oklahoma campus until last December, had a great time to visit with both Joe Harroz and Joe Castiglione, spend time at dinner with them, go to the Arkansas-Oklahoma game with Joe (Castiglione) the next day.
"As far as the transition process, we made an announcement in late July (2021). We had an athletics directors meeting where we had Joe Castiglione and (Texas athletic director) Chris del Conte join the video conference. They started attending in-person meetings in January of (2022) and really became a regular part of our conversations. For Joe Harroz and (Texas President Jay Hartzell), they attended our Destin meeting and made contributions and are now part of our monthly video conferences and I would expect a really seamless transition. We've got some orientation works and learning on both sides about where our policies differ from the Big 12 but we've been in that work, really since summer of '21."
Outside of his in-person meetings with Harroz and Castiglione in December 2021 and watching Oklahoma basketball slaughter Arkansas in Tulsa, Sankey hasn't spent time on OU's campus and has never attended a Sooners football game. He's familiar with the area, however, as his sister-in-law resided in Norman.
His father's stepfather was born and raised in Chouteau, Oklahoma, and he remembers making a family trip to the state in the late 1960s. Having not been on campus, Sankey isn't too familiar with Norman's gameday operations and any improvements the city needs before arriving in the nation's most prestigious conference.
"The game day atmosphere on our campuses is really special. Of course Oklahoma has an incredible fan base, great facilities and I would anticipate they'll meet the SEC's standard of excellence for tailgating pretty quickly."
Castiglione told OU Daily last week during Big 12 Media Days in Arlington, Texas, he expects an announcement from the university on tailgating expansion before the 2023 season kicks off.
“There's been a lot of good conversation about how we can continue to expand space for tailgating," Castiglione said. " ... It's an active conversation."
On what stood out about OU and Texas during expansion talks
"Both Oklahoma and Texas reached out. They directly expressed interest and had clear reasons why and things went slowly and then developed quickly. I had a conversation with our presidents back in 2015 about timing of TV contracts and an expectation on my part that change was going to happen in the central part of the country. We reminded our presidents of that, it had been dormant and then took off pretty quickly."
When asked if the Sooners' in-state rival Oklahoma State was ever part of any discussions, Sankey replied:
"I've been focused on adding those two universities. I haven't spent time with others."
On navigating primary hurdles new members face
Sankey said the SEC learned a lot about facilitating new members in 2012 when Texas A&M and Missouri joined, which helped inform the league on how to handle OU and Texas' move:
"When Texas A&M and Missouri joined, we had less than a year to facilitate the transition. To prepare and educate and then for them to be full members. Here, we've had a longer lead-in time, we had the advantage of going back to our playbook and activating that over a matter of years, rather than a matter of months. So that's one learning experience that has benefited us. We needed to know the specific entry date, knowing that the Big 12 members have grant of rights agreements with the Big 12, we were always focused on 2025. We set all of our expectations around 2025 with the knowledge you may have to adapt. Having the clarity this February of the ability for both to enter July 1, 2024, has accelerated our preparation and their preparation, particularly around scheduling."
Sankey said in his address Monday and again in his interview with OU Daily, he's content with 16 teams in the conference for the foreseeable future:
"I'm not focused on going beyond 16. The reality is just onboarding two new members to a 14 team conference is a lot of work on its own. And so I've not thought about how what we're doing now can inform ... something in the future because I don't know there will be something in the future. I do know we've benefited from our experience with Texas A&M and Missouri to make us better at facilitating the transition process for Oklahoma and Texas."
On neutral site vs. home-and-home rivalries
Both Florida coach Billy Napier and Georgia coach Kirby Smart have alluded to the many positives that come with playing rivalry games at home. From a recruiting tool and economic aspect, playing big-time games at home are beneficial.
The annual Florida-Georgia game is at risk from being moved from Jacksonville, its permanent home since 1993.
Sankey seems indifferent. Castiglione told OU Daily Monday the Sooners and Longhorns have begun discussions on renewing their contract with the State Fair of Texas to keep their rivalry game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
"The location of those games really is up to the two participating institutions," Sankey said.
Philosophy for the future of non-revenue sports
OU is currently leading the charge for women's college athletics both in successes on the field and the marketing of its teams and student athletes off it.
The SEC commissioner believes adding the Sooners' strength in those areas will bolster an already strong dimension of the SEC's success.
"The Southeastern Conference now as a 14 member league led the nation in softball attendance and led the nation in women's basketball attendance and women's gymnastics attendance. So we've been fully committed to the presentation of our women's sports to drawing people into attendance through the SEC Network in gymnastics specifically, we have Friday Night Heights, which is our label for Friday nights in January and February filled with gymnastics competition. I actually think two of the sports that have benefited from our network at the top-end are women's gymnastics and softball because of the presentation and the quality of the presentation.
"On a campus level, we've seen continuing investment in facilities, particularly in softball, we look at the stadium for softball at Texas A&M which is just outstanding. But part of the reason, we right now, play our tournament and it rotates through campuses is because we actually have the best facilities in the country. There are maybe a few neutral sites like (USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in) Oklahoma City, but not many that meet the standard of excellence we have present in our softball stadiums."
OU broke ground on Love’s Field, its new 3,000-seat, $42 million softball stadium, which will replace Marita Hynes Field in 2024, at a ceremony on Sept. 23. OU's Board of Regents also approved a $47.5 million softball facility expansion and improvements in March.
On his relationship with CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock and the importance of wrapping up expansion in time for 12-team playoff
"They were independent projects, so there was back in December 2018 and January 2019, a willingness by the College Football Playoff Board of Managers to consider a different format well before any conversations or invitations for expansion. Bill has been a colleague in my role as commissioners since 2015 so the last eight years, but I think everybody knew Bill back to his NCAA days and we're really grateful for his leadership over time for both the BCS and the College Football Playoff."
Hancock, an OU — and OU Daily — alum, announced June 21 his plans to retire once his contract expires on Feb. 1, 2025.
On recent name, image and likeness legislation being drafted in congress
On Thursday morning, bipartisan senators in congress released a discussion draft of federal legislation that would standardize NIL federally, while providing student athletes medical care.
In his address Monday and in his interview with OU Daily, Sankey emphasized the need for a national NIL standard across college athletics and advocated for congress as the appropriate venue for such decisions to be made.
"I was encouraged to see a bipartisan bill introduced. This has happened before. Our need is to have a committee in the House or Senate go through their committee process, the markup process, produce a bill that could be considered on the floor of either the House or the Senate or both. I would anticipate continuing identification of bills that could then be melded into one that could go forward."
On the transfer portal
Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin stole the show Thursday, as he tends to do.
Kiffin gave his so-called "state of the union address" on the current state of college athletics from his perspective. Two of the issues on his mind frequently are the transfer portal and NIL.
He likened the portal to free agency, but allowing student athletes to leave whenever they want instead of fulfilling their contracts. Sankey can sympathize with Kiffin's frustrations to an extent, but also thinks the NCAA needs to find a balance.
"Well, this is a time of change. We had, for a period of time, a 365-day transfer portal window that was narrowed to 60 days. I think we're learning things that inform the opportunity to change or perhaps reduce that. The NCAA has talked about enforcing, at the Board of Directors level, its one-time transfer policy, not allowing waiver after waiver after waiver. We spent the last few years in a very open, transparent circumstance, which I think has been the cause of the frustration. On the other hand, we have to remember that coaches have freedom. Now we have an educational purpose for our student athletes, and so we have to continue to work to find a balance and the appropriate transfer oversight and regulation."
Strength of OU's brand
"As I recall, both Oklahoma and Texas are in the top five in historic success in football. They both have won national championships in the last 25 years. The current SEC 14 members, six of those 14 football programs win at least one national championship in the last 25 years. That means the SEC will have eight different programs that have won national championships since 1998. That is a remarkable level of competition, and citing those realities are an indication that (they) will be integrated, I think, in a seamless way competitively.
Sankey has also been impressed with what the Sooners have accomplished in other sports and is excited about the future of the conference:
"What has been achieved by Oklahoma in gymnastics and in softball is pretty remarkable. If you look at the last month of the NCAA championship season, in June, Oklahoma won softball, Florida won men's outdoor track and field, Texas won women's outdoor track and field and LSU won baseball. That inventory in (2024 and 2025) will place us in a remarkable position to consistently earn national championships in every sport. We want to be an everything conference and provide for incredible week to week competition in every sport, and incredible conference championships and I'm really looking forward to it."