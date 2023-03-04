'Great way to go out': Tanner Groves leads OU basketball over No. 22 TCU in final regular season contest

With under 30 seconds remaining in Oklahoma’s final regular season game, Tanner Groves was subbed out and embraced Porter Moser on the sideline.
The two hugged after the senior forward left the Lloyd Noble Center floor for the last time. Groves led the Sooners (15-16, 5-13 Big 12) over No. 22 TCU (20-11, 9-9) 74-60 Saturday, scoring a season-high 23 points, alongside 10 rebounds and a block.
“I just feel so good,” Groves said postgame. “Now it just kind of feels surreal. I just love the teammates that I have, and I love the coaching staff that I play for. It was just really emotional throughout the game. I tried to keep that emotion and channel it the right way, and I thought I did a good job of that. It was just a really great way to go out.”
Early Saturday morning, OU’s coach sent Groves an inspiring text message. Moser told one of the first players he acquired once he arrived in Norman to, ‘Combine some joy with competitiveness,’ despite his team facing last place finish in the Big 12.
Groves started hot in the first half scoring 11 points. He finished with a double-double in his best performance this season.
“I wanted him to take it all in, take in the atmosphere and enjoy it,” Moser said. “Sometimes he's been so tight because he wants it so bad. … He looked like he was having a ton of fun out there, and I don't think anybody played harder on the floor than Tanner Groves.”
When Moser arrived, Groves was his first commit from the NCAA transfer portal. He had offers from top-programs around the nation, but the Spokane, Washington, native believed in Moser’s vision and committed to the Sooners.
“I told him how much he means to me,” Moser said. “I know where we're going with this (program), and he's the first one that believed and said, ‘I believe this,’ and he's everything I'm about. I'm happy that he had this moment tonight.”
Combining both panache and post presence — as Moser advised — he used his competitive edge, drawing nine fouls.
He also grabbed 10 boards, while senior forward Jalen Hill snatched 11. The Sooners dominated the Horned Frogs 34-20 inside the paint.
“It felt great,” Groves said. “It happened to be my day, scoring and getting rebounds. If it means we win, I'll do whatever it takes. … It reminded me of my Eastern Washington days when I was just working out of the post and just cooking, honestly.”
The former Eastern Washington transfer was aided by stronger performances from senior guard Grant Sherfield and freshman guard Milos Uzan, who scored 20 and 12 points, respectively. The backcourt duo also dished out a combined five assists.
The duo was also given an inspiring nudge by Moser during OU’s morning shootaround.
“I told the guys to visualize when we played our best,” Moser said. “We’ve beaten some of the top teams in the country, and we’ve competed against some of the top teams in the country.”
Next, the Sooners will compete in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship Wednesday in Kansas City. OU will either take on Oklahoma State or West Virginia.
Moser is hoping to carry his team’s momentum, created by Groves, to a potential last-ditch Big 12 Championship run, hoping to land a NCAA Tournament bid. The Sooners would likely have to win the entire thing for a final chance at the 68-team field.
“The message to this team is just to keep believing,” Moser said. “It starts at the top, but we have to come in every single day being competitive, trying to find a path. We have to keep fighting for our culture and keep fighting for the things we believe in, and don't let up.
“We haven't always played our best. We have fallen short. But, I believe that this team can still go to Kansas City, do well and win some games.”
This story was edited by Colton Sulley.
