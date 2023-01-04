'Gotta find an inch': OU basketball falls to Iowa State in final moments, days after doing same against No. 6 Texas

Al Pacino’s inch-by-inch speech in the movie “Any Given Sunday” rang true for Porter Moser and Oklahoma on Wednesday night.
For the second game in a row, the Sooners had a chance to close out another top-25, conference foe in the final moments of the game, but failed. Miscues and missed opportunities in the final seconds have kept OU short, by just “inches,” Moser says.
This season Oklahoma is 2-4 in games decided by just four points or less. That’s why, after Oklahoma (9-5, 0-2 Big 12) fell to No. 25 Iowa State (11-2, 2-0) 63-60 on Wednesday, Moser couldn’t stop thinking about Pacino’s speech as he headed to the locker room.
“I just just hear it out in my head, Al Pacino talking about finding that inch,” Moser said,” It’s two games in a row where we gotta find an inch. One possession, in a two-hour game, one possession against two top-45 teams (in NET rankings). I just keep hearing that you got to find that inch, and that's what we gotta keep doing is pushing (to find) that inch.”
After trading blows in the second half, the Cyclones took a 61-58 lead following senior guard Caleb Grill’s 3-pointer with 33 seconds left.
Oklahoma found itself back in the game after junior forward Jalen Hill’s putback on a 3-point miss by freshman guard Milos Uzan with 16 seconds left. The Cyclones then turned the ball over, giving the Sooners the ball with 7.1 seconds to go.
The Sooners had the game in their hands.
But Hill then fumbled an inbound pass from sophomore guard Bijan Cortes that “hung in the air a bit too long,” according to Moser. The Cyclones nailed a pair of free throws, and then senior forward Tanner Groves missed a last-ditch 3-pointer to tie the game in regulation.
Without any timeouts, Moser gave Cortes the options to pass to Hill or senior guard Grant Sherfield, who ended up covered on the play. That gave the sophomore guard one option, which was Hill posted up under the rim.
“It was very hard for Bijan to see,” Moser said. “I told him, ‘That's not your fault.’ We had no timeouts, and it was very hard to see. You know they were switching everything, and we were trying to come down and get Grant up top.”
The Sooners also fell in crunch time to No. 6 Texas, 70-69. In the grueling schedule of the Big 12, OU must improve late in games, starting with Texas Tech at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Lubbock.
“It's gotta start with me,” Moser said, “...I have to figure out how to beat Texas Tech and come in tomorrow with a great game plan with an energy level… (right now) we’re talking about possessions. You know, we’re that close. And it is disappointing to be that close.”
Sherfield bottled up
Sherfield, OU’s leading scorer this season averaging 18.3 points per game, scored a season-low four points against the Cyclones.
The Nevada transfer played only eight minutes in the first half after committing two personal fouls, but he was also shut down in the second half. Iowa State’s defense was dialed in on Sherfield and their plan worked, holding Sherfield to 1-of-7 shooting.
Moser said he’s focused on helping Sherfield get in positions to score going forward.
“You gotta work really hard to get the ball,” Moser said. “You have to cut, and you have to work to get the ball. When you get ball screens and you get trapped, you have to make (them) pay for trapping you.
“…I'm gonna help him. Our staff is gonna help him. He's got to help himself. We'll figure this out together, but you make him pay for it when they do it.”
Bijan Cortes big first half aids comeback
Sophomore guard Bijan Cortes was one of the Sooners' lone bright spots in the first half, leading to a season-high 28 minutes.
Oklahoma started the game down 25-7 with 11:36 left before halftime, but Cortes sparked a massive comeback guiding the Sooners to a 20-0 run that lasted until 3:02 left in the first half. OU and Iowa State entered halftime tied at 29.
The sophomore guard ended the half with eight points, two rebounds, two assists and one block on 3-for-4 shooting. His offense allowed Oklahoma to corral back from a then-18 point deficit, which was Iowa States’ largest lead of the game.
“I think I came out there just kind of prepared,” Cortes said. I’m always trying to just try to win whatever brings whatever I can to the table to the defensive and offensive side of the basketball. (I’m) just going in there and being aggressive.”
Despite a fiery start, Cortes slowed down in the second half, scoring two points on 1-for-2 shooting.
Going forward, Cortes will look to build on his career-best performance.
“Coach, every day he brings it so, we just have to keep going and keep competing,” Cortes said. We have to keep learning from our mistakes and just try to shrink them. But yeah, taking it day by day.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.