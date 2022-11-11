 Skip to main content
Goal Oriented podcast Ep. 9: OU football learning from Baylor loss ahead of trip to West Virginia

Presented by the OU Daily, Goal Oriented is a weekly sports podcast covering OU football. Join sports editors Mason Young, Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley for discussions on everything Sooners.

OU football's 38-35 loss to Baylor threw another wrench in the plan and the Sooners' recruiting has also taken a hard hit since.

OU Daily football writers Mason Young, Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley break down what players and coaches have said about learning from their loss to the Bears and their prep for their trip to West Virginia.

Listen below via Spotify or Apple Podcasts:

