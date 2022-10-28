Goal Oriented podcast Ep. 7: Rested OU football heads to Ames for battle with Iowa State

Oklahoma rested up during its bye week and now heads to Ames for a showdown with Iowa State, which has struggled on offense but boasts the best defense in the Big 12.
OU Daily sports editors Mason Young and Colton Sulley briefly recap the Sooners win over Kansas, recognize a few emerging standouts at midseason and preview Saturday's matchup with the Cyclones.
Listen below via Spotify and Apple Podcasts:
