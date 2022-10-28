 Skip to main content
Goal Oriented podcast Ep. 7: Rested OU football heads to Ames for battle with Iowa State

Presented by the OU Daily, Goal Oriented is a weekly sports podcast covering OU football. Join sports editors Mason Young, Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley for discussions on everything Sooners.

Oklahoma rested up during its bye week and now heads to Ames for a showdown with Iowa State, which has struggled on offense but boasts the best defense in the Big 12.

OU Daily sports editors Mason Young and Colton Sulley briefly recap the Sooners win over Kansas, recognize a few emerging standouts at midseason and preview Saturday's matchup with the Cyclones.

Listen below via Spotify and Apple Podcasts:

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior majoring in journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

Colton Sulley is one of the OU Daily's assistant sports editors and covers OU football. He is a junior majoring in journalism. 

