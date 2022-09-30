 Skip to main content
Goal Oriented Podcast Ep. 4: OU football preps for TCU, looks to rebound from Kansas State loss

  • Updated
Goal Oriented logo

Presented by the OU Daily, Goal Oriented is a weekly sports podcast covering OU football. Join sports editors Mason Young, Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley for discussions on everything Sooners.

 Justin Jayne/The Daily

No. 18 Oklahoma is looking for a bounce back performance at TCU following its upset loss to Kansas State last weekend.

OU Daily sports editors Mason Young, Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley recap what went wrong in the Sooners' defeat and preview the necessary improvements for a rebound against the Horned Frogs.

Join OU Daily sports editors Mason Young, Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley as they recap the #Sooners matchup with Kansas State and look ahead at this weekends game against #TCU.

