Goal Oriented Podcast Ep. 4: OU football preps for TCU, looks to rebound from Kansas State loss

No. 18 Oklahoma is looking for a bounce back performance at TCU following its upset loss to Kansas State last weekend.
OU Daily sports editors Mason Young, Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley recap what went wrong in the Sooners' defeat and preview the necessary improvements for a rebound against the Horned Frogs.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.