Goal Oriented podcast Ep. 10: Still seeking bowl eligibility, OU football hosts Oklahoma State in Bedlam

The Sooners host Oklahoma State for Bedlam on Saturday, hoping to send their seniors off with a win in their final home game and clinch bowl eligibility.
The Cowboys, behind veteran quarterback Spencer Sanders, are hoping to spoil Oklahoma's home finale.
OU Daily sports editors Mason Young, Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley break down the matchup. Listen below via Spotify or Apple Podcasts or watch via YouTube:
