Goal Oriented podcast Ep. 10: Still seeking bowl eligibility, OU football hosts Oklahoma State in Bedlam

  Updated
  • 0
Goal Oriented logo

Presented by the OU Daily, Goal Oriented is a weekly sports podcast covering OU football. Join sports editors Mason Young, Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley for discussions on everything Sooners.

 Justin Jayne/OU Daily

The Sooners host Oklahoma State for Bedlam on Saturday, hoping to send their seniors off with a win in their final home game and clinch bowl eligibility.

The Cowboys, behind veteran quarterback Spencer Sanders, are hoping to spoil Oklahoma's home finale.

OU Daily sports editors Mason Young, Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley break down the matchup. Listen below via Spotify or Apple Podcasts or watch via YouTube:

Join OU Daily sports editors Mason Young, Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley as they recap the #Sooners matchup with #Baylor and look ahead at this weekends Bedlam Rivalry game against #oklahomastate.

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior majoring in journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is one of the OU Daily's assistant sports editors and covers OU football. He is a junior majoring in journalism. 

