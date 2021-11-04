You are the owner of this article.
Goal Oriented Ep. 7: College Football Playoff committee snubs Sooners

Presented by the OU Daily, Goal Oriented is a weekly sports podcast covering OU athletics. Join sports editors Mason Young, Chandler Engelbrecht and Austin Curtright for discussions on everything Sooners.

 Justin Jayne/The Daily

Coming off their most complete win of the season, the Sooners were ranked outside of the Top 6 in the College Football Playoff poll. Is Oklahoma’s No. 8 ranking justified? Video editor Justin Jayne joins beat writers Chandler Engelbrecht and Mason Young to discuss that in this week’s Goal Oriented.

Click here to listen on Spotify or tune in below via YouTube:

Sports editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism senior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

Video editor

Justin Jayne is a Creative Media Production junior with a minor in Communication. His loves include movies, music, books, video games (pretty much all media) and dogs.

