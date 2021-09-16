You are the owner of this article.
Goal Oriented Ep.1: OU-Nebraska rivalry renewed

Presented by the OU Daily, Goal Oriented is a weekly sports podcast covering OU athletics. Join sports editors Mason Young, Chandler Engelbrecht and Austin Curtright for discussions on everything Sooners.

Three weeks into its season, OU battles Nebraska on the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Game of the Century. Will the Sooners conquer their former Big 12 rivals? OU Daily sports editors Mason Young, Chandler Engelbrecht and Austin Curtright dive into that and more in the premiere episode of Goal Oriented.

Click here to listen on Spotify or tune in below via YouTube:

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has been a beat writer covering OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism senior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

