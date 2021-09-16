Goal Oriented Ep.1: OU-Nebraska rivalry renewed

Three weeks into its season, OU battles Nebraska on the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Game of the Century. Will the Sooners conquer their former Big 12 rivals? OU Daily sports editors Mason Young, Chandler Engelbrecht and Austin Curtright dive into that and more in the premiere episode of Goal Oriented.
Click here to listen on Spotify or tune in below via YouTube:
