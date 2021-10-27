'Getting better and better': How OU linebacker Shane Whitter has emerged for struggling Sooners defense

Alex Grinch wanted more from Shane Whitter.
After Oklahoma’s defense surrendered five touchdowns and 396 yards in its season-opening 40-35 win over Tulane on Sept. 4, the third-year defensive coordinator told reporters the Sooners’ linebacker room wasn’t playing to its standard. While Whitter didn’t appear in the game, Grinch didn’t leave him out of his critiques.
“Shane Whitter's status with this program has to get a whole lot better,” Grinch said Sept. 7. “He has to be more accountable, both on and off the football field.”
Whitter, a sophomore linebacker, entered the 2021 season with high expectations after totaling three tackles in OU’s 55-20 Cotton Bowl victory over Florida. During the offseason, inside linebackers coach Brian Odom even stated he thought Whitter could emerge as a major player for the Sooners, but Whitter began the season fourth among OU’s weak side linebackers.
Seven games later, the Burlington, North Carolina, native is close to becoming the player Odom believed he could be. The 6-foot-1, 225 pounder had consecutive big plays in the fourth quarter of Oklahoma’s 35-23 comeback win over Kansas last Saturday. After halting a KU run on second-and-10, Whitter hurried KU quarterback Jason Bean and forced an incompletion. OU scored on its next drive to take its first lead of the game and never looked back.
“Every time I get on the field, I’m just trying to produce as much as I can,” Whitter said in a press conference Wednesday. “Whether (that’s) on defense or special teams, every time I go out there, I really just try to contribute to the team and do my best.”
A three-star recruit per 247Sports’ composite in 2020 out of Walter M. Williams High School, Whitter was ranked the 32nd best player in North Carolina. He committed to the Sooners on Nov. 27, 2019, the same day he decommitted from Wake Forest. He credits discussions with Odom and Grinch as key reasons why he flipped to OU.
Whitter has 17 tackles for Oklahoma this season. He tallied four tackles against Nebraska on Sept. 18, and the same amount against West Virginia a week later. He also recovered a fumble in OU’s 76-0 blowout of Western Carolina on Sept. 11.
“He’s a young guy who’s getting better,” head coach Lincoln Riley said after OU’s win over Kansas. “He’s starting to see things more and more. We had a couple errors with a few of our linebackers and some of their zone read game, and Shane came in there and had some really big plays. He’s a young guy that’s getting better and better and giving us reasons to put him in the game and get him involved. We’ve got to have more young guys continue to step up like that.
“(For) great teams, a large number of the team kind of steps up in the second half of the year, and some of those early mistakes (starts) to really clean up and polish as you go on. He’s done a good job of (developing), we need to have more to do it like Shane.”
Oklahoma has garnered just one sack over the last two games. The team had 19 across its first six games. As Grinch expected of him to begin the year, Whitter wants his team to improve quickly.
“We’ve been playing as hard as we can all season,” Whitter said. “Compared to (earlier this season) and now, we do see a change. But, no one knows how much better we could be more than us. … We’ve been taking that as a challenge to ourselves to play our best and play more as a team (and) just execute every time."
