TULSA — Thomas and Ureka Williams were emotional as their son, OU sophomore cornerback Gentry Williams, intercepted his first pass of the 2023 season in front of 30 relatives.
The amount of family support on hand Saturday in his hometown for OU’s (3-0) 66-17 win over Tulsa showcased the level of support he has on his side.
Gentry Williams gets the homecoming interception.@gentrywilliams5 | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/mfFaJINbPP— 𝕺𝖐𝖑𝖆𝖍𝖔𝖒𝖆 𝖛𝖘. 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖔𝖗𝖑𝖉 (@soonergridiron) September 16, 2023
“I think it was very important to him because it's his hometown,” Thomas said. “A lot of people know him around. He grew up in Tulsa, so he made an effort for everyone to come up to this (game).
“I knew he put the work in. … When he got to OU he wanted to play his freshman year, so he worked even harder. If I wanted to bet, I’d bet on him everyday.”
Williams hasn’t had it easy in his first two years at Oklahoma. He suffered a knee injury toward the end of his freshman season and was hospitalized after he had an exertional collapse during the Sooners’ spring training camp, a situation where an automated external defibrillator was used.
Despite his tribulations, Williams has persevered. He has worked his way into the second starting cornerback spot alongside Woodi Washington, while grabbing an interception and tallying 10 tackles so far this season.
It was a full circle moment to finally play in front of his family and hometown in the crimson and cream.
“When I first found out we were playing TU, I smiled,” Williams said on Saturday. “I’ve never been able to play in this stadium, and then when it got closer, I got more and more emotional. To be a part of this and be a part of something from our family to remember forever, it's been amazing, and I’m truly grateful.”
While many of them made a short commute from the suburban areas of the city, many traveled for the reunion from out of state. Williams’ grandma traveled 612 miles from Nashville while his aunt and uncle came all the way from Mississippi.
Each member of the family shared similar levels of excitement.
“I was just really excited to see him play in front of the home crowd,” Ureka said. “This is something that he's worked toward for a long time. And to see it come to fruition. It's just been exceptional. There’s just a lot of support here in Tulsa. (TU) fans are great. And, OU fans are great. It was just wonderful to be able to see all of that.”
During the contest, Ureka and Thomas wore curated shirts in honor of Gentry’s game in front of his hometown crowd. Made at 918 design company — a local custom apparel store in the Tulsa metro — the T-Shirt displayed pictures of Gentry when he was a child and read “Sooner Bred, Born Bound.”
The message represents Gentry’s lifelong dream to play at OU, following the footsteps of his mother, who is an Oklahoma alumi. Thomas, who originally scoffed at the idea of wearing the tees, was forced by Ureka, the cheerleader of the bunch.
She also wore homemade football earrings displaying Gentry’s jersey number on the Sooners.
“I just really wanted to rep home and show everybody he was born a Sooner,” Ureka said. “This is just kind of who we are. We wanted to make sure that we kind of stood out with that.”
Williams received an offer from OU during his freshman season, and it was almost a foregone conclusion Norman would be his destination. Even when former head coach Lincoln Riley left the Sooners, Gentry reaffirmed his commitment to OU once Brent Venables was hired.
“At least at that time, it was kind of hard to get an offer from OU,” Ureka said “He got it as a freshman after he did so well in track because he was a two-sport athlete. It just really cemented to us that he's on the right track, because that was his freshman year. OU is an elite institution and for them to say, ‘We want you to be a part of us,’ we just knew that we were in the right direction.”
Since joining Oklahoma a year ago, Gentry has slowly earned the trust of Venables and defensive coordinator Ted Roof.
“He cares a lot and it kills him not to be out there,” Venables said. “It's a big deal to him. And they can be a big deal to everybody, but it's not always. But he's gathered that stage already. He loves his teammates and he loves to celebrate. He has put in a lot from a work standpoint.”
Despite his willingness to be on the field, health concerns have hampered Gentry’s availability. The scariest moment was when he collapsed last spring and missed several weeks.
Williams’ injury scare came two months after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field with what was later ruled as cardiac arrest.
“After what happened to Hamlin, that is the worst nightmare,” Ureka said. Everybody knows that. This is a dangerous sport, but you don't want it to happen to anybody's kid, let alone your kids. It was terrifying, but OU stepped up and they took care of him. … We never once felt like he wasn't in good hands.”
As Gentry walked from Tulsa’s stadium to Oklahoma’s buses, he met his mother, father and other members from the Williams family with hugs, smiles and fist bumps. Unexpectedly, he didn’t join his family for dinner or any postgame celebration.
He’s already focused on the No. 16 Sooners’ road matchup and Big 12 opener against Cincinnati (2-1) at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday. Williams is not taking his opportunity for granted, especially given the time he’s had to miss so early in his career.
“It just shows you that hard work pays off,” Ureka said. “He's always been on the grind. He never let anything deter him. He just has always stayed focused on his goals, and that got him to where he is today. So we're just beyond proud of him for sure and what he's been able to accomplish.”