Former Wisconsin pitcher Paytn Monticelli transfers to Sooners

OU National Champions

OU softball championship clothing during the WCWS championship series against Florida State on June 8.

 Bob Nguyen/OU Daily

Former Wisconsin pitcher Paytn Monticelli is transferring to Oklahoma, she announced on Wednesday.

Monticelli pitched 21 games for the Badgers last season, starting 13 of them. The Cedarburg, Wisconsin, native recorded a 2.71 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 80 innings. Before committing to Wisconsin, Monticelli was a two-time USA Wisconsin Softball Player of the Year out of Cedarburg High School.

With the departures of pitchers Jordy Bahl, who transferred to Nebraska, and Alex Storako, OU was left with multiple holes to fill in its pitching rotation. She is the Sooners' first addition via the transfer portal this offseason. 

