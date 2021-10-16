You are the owner of this article.
Former Sooners running back Rodney Anderson proposes to girlfriend during OU's game against TCU

Rodney Anderson

Then-OU running back Rodney Anderson celebrates during the Sooners' game against West Virginia on Nov. 25, 2017.

 Siandhara Bonnet/The Daily

Former Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson proposed to his girlfriend, OU alum Kate Cox, during the Sooners' game against TCU on Saturday. She said yes.

The proposal was shown on the video board at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium during a TV timeout. 

A native of Katy, Texas, Anderson rushed for 1,285 yards and 16 touchdowns on 200 carries in his Sooner career. A season-ending knee injury in OU's second game of the season sidelined Anderson in 2018, his final year with the team.

He went on to be drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He missed the 2019 season with a torn ACL, and was later waived by the Bengals in August 2020.

The Sooners currently lead the Horned Frogs 24-14 at halftime in Norman.

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism senior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

