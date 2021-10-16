Former Sooners running back Rodney Anderson proposes to girlfriend during OU's game against TCU

Former Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson proposed to his girlfriend, OU alum Kate Cox, during the Sooners' game against TCU on Saturday. She said yes.
Rodney Anderson 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/ipqRxDjgSS— Austin Curtright (@AustinCurtright) October 17, 2021
Former #Sooners RB Rodney Anderson just proposed to his girlfriend on the field and shown on video board. Cute af.— Joe Buettner (@JoeBuettner) October 17, 2021
The proposal was shown on the video board at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium during a TV timeout.
A native of Katy, Texas, Anderson rushed for 1,285 yards and 16 touchdowns on 200 carries in his Sooner career. A season-ending knee injury in OU's second game of the season sidelined Anderson in 2018, his final year with the team.
He went on to be drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He missed the 2019 season with a torn ACL, and was later waived by the Bengals in August 2020.
The Sooners currently lead the Horned Frogs 24-14 at halftime in Norman.
