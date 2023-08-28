Former Oklahoma shooting guard Austin Reaves has helped lead Team USA to two consecutive victories at the FIBA World Cup.
The swingman, who recently signed a four-year $53.8 million max contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, has been a crucial contributor on both ends of the floor off the bench.
In Reaves’ debut for Team USA on Saturday, he shot 4-for-6 and scored 12 points, grabbed three steals and dished six assists during USA’s 99-72 win over New Zealand on Aug. 26.
The Lakers star led the team with 15 points and also collected five rebounds and six assists in USA’s 109-81 win over Greece on Monday.
Not only has the first-time Team USA member been producing solid stats on the court, but the undrafted 6-foot-5 guard has also been a fan favorite in the Philippines. After his breakout 2022-23 season with the Lakers where he accumulated a 52.3 field goal %and 39.8 three-point %, fans have gathered at the FIBA World Cup to watch Reaves play.
Austin Reaves sends the arena into a frenzy. Every time he does anything. #FIBAWC x #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/jJTpHZKiiB— FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) August 26, 2023
During his collegiate career, he played two seasons at Wichita State before transferring to OU for two seasons. Reaves averaged 10.8 points per game, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists during his college career.
Reaves recently signed a signature shoe deal with Rigorer, a Chinese company.
Team USA will try and uphold their undefeated record against Jordan at 3:40 a.m. on Wednesday.