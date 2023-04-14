Former OU defensive lineman Gerald McCoy retires after 11 seasons in NFL

Former OU defensive tackle Gerald McCoy retired from the NFL on Friday.
THANK YOU!!! pic.twitter.com/NxE9K4TfJK— Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) April 14, 2023
McCoy spent nine seasons with Tampa Bay and collected 54.5 sacks (fourth most in team history), 297 tackles, 140 quarterback hits and six forced fumbles. During his decorated career, McCoy tallied three NFL All-Pro selections during his 11 active seasons in the league.
The defensive tackle also made six consecutive Pro Bowls from 2012-2017. After being released by the Buccaneers in 2019, he hopped around the NFL, playing for the Carolina Panthers in 2019, the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 and the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021.
The Oklahoma City native was a five-star recruit out of high school and made 40 career starts with 83 tackles and 14.5 sacks. He was also an All-American in 2008 and 2009 before being drafted No. 3 overall in the 2010 NFL Draft.
Only offensive tackle Trent Williams and running back Adrian Peterson have more Pro Bowl appearances by a former OU player than McCoy.
This story was edited by Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley. Ansley Chambers copy edited this story.
