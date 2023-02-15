Former OU basketball star Buddy Hield to compete in NBA's 3-point contest

Former Oklahoma and current Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield was one of eight players selected to compete in the NBA’s 3-point shooting contest during All-Star Weekend, the league announced Tuesday.
The STARRY 3-Point Contest participants ⬇️Event format and rules: https://t.co/sBwYC60rDx pic.twitter.com/J1z01oUgpH— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 15, 2023
Hield has made three appearances in the contest, including winning the 2019-20 event. The Freeport, Bahamas, native leads the NBA with 224 3-pointers this season, shooting 42.3% from 3-point range. He’s averaging 17.4 points per game and has started all 59 of the Pacers games this season.
Hield starred at OU from 2012-16, where he won the Wooden Award for best player nationally as a senior. He led the Sooners to a Final Four appearance in 2016 before being drafted sixth overall to the New Orleans Pelicans.
The 3-point shooting contest starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday in Salt Lake City.
This story was edited by Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley.
