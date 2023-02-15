 Skip to main content
Former OU basketball star Buddy Hield to compete in NBA's 3-point contest

  • Updated
  • 0
Buddy Hield

Former OU basketball player Buddy Hield watches the game against Texas Feb. 23.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma and current Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield was one of eight players selected to compete in the NBA’s 3-point shooting contest during All-Star Weekend, the league announced Tuesday.

Hield has made three appearances in the contest, including winning the 2019-20 event. The Freeport, Bahamas, native leads the NBA with 224 3-pointers this season, shooting 42.3% from 3-point range. He’s averaging 17.4 points per game and has started all 59 of the Pacers games this season. 

Hield starred at OU from 2012-16, where he won the Wooden Award for best player nationally as a senior. He led the Sooners to a Final Four appearance in 2016 before being drafted sixth overall to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The 3-point shooting contest starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday in Salt Lake City. 

This story was edited by Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley.

 

