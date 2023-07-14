 Skip to main content
Former Liberty pitcher Karlie Keeney transfers to Sooners

OU National Champions

OU softball championship clothing during the WCWS championship series against Florida State on June 8.

 Bob Nguyen/OU Daily

Following the departures of Alex Storako and Jordy Bahl, who transferred to Nebraska on June 15, Oklahoma's pitching staff was left with a pair of voids to fill.

After acquiring former Wisconsin pitcher Paytn Monticelli on July 5, former Liberty right-hander Karlie Keeney announced her decision to transfer to the Sooners on Friday.

Keeney managed a 2.61 ERA and 27-12 record in 2023. Keeney dealt seven innings and allowed one run, an unearned one, on five hits in the Flames' 1-0 loss to the Sooners on Feb. 9. She also helped Liberty eliminate No. 2 UCLA in the NCAA Los Angeles Regional with a one run, seven hit complete game outing on May 20.

Keeney is the third player OU has acquired via the transfer portal this offseason along with Monticelli and former Furman catcher Riley Ludlam.

