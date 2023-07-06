 Skip to main content
Former Furman catcher Riley Ludlam transfers to Sooners

Sooners

Sooners celebrate during the WCWS championship series against Florida State on June 8.

 Bob Nguyen/OU Daily

Furman catcher Riley Ludlam is transferring to Oklahoma, she announced Thursday.

Ludlam was a first-team All-Southern Conference selection in 2023 after hitting .372 with 10 home runs. Ludlam also honed a .433 on-base percentage and struck out seven times in 148 at-bats.

Ludlam is OU's second incoming transfer along with former Wisconsin pitcher Paytn Monticelli. The departure of Haley Lee and Sophia Nugent, who transferred to Tennessee, leaves Ludlam and Kinzie Hansen as OU's only catchers.

