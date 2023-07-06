Former Furman catcher Riley Ludlam transfers to Sooners

Furman catcher Riley Ludlam is transferring to Oklahoma, she announced Thursday.
Former Furman C Riley Ludlam is transferring to Oklahoma.An All-Region honoree in 2023, Ludlam hit .372 w/ 10 home runs and 41 RBIs on the year.She owns a career .309 batting average, 25 home runs, and 117 RBIs. pic.twitter.com/CC8I1eeSiB— Justin McLeod (@justfactsmaam) July 6, 2023
Ludlam was a first-team All-Southern Conference selection in 2023 after hitting .372 with 10 home runs. Ludlam also honed a .433 on-base percentage and struck out seven times in 148 at-bats.
Ludlam is OU's second incoming transfer along with former Wisconsin pitcher Paytn Monticelli. The departure of Haley Lee and Sophia Nugent, who transferred to Tennessee, leaves Ludlam and Kinzie Hansen as OU's only catchers.