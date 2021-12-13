You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooners linebacker Nik Bonitto selected to AP All-America Third Team

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Nik Bonitto

Redshirt junior outside linebacker Nik Bonitto celebrates after earning a sack during the final home game against Iowa State on Nov. 20.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma linebacker Nik Bonitto was selected to the AP All-America Third Team on Monday.

The redshirt junior was the only OU player over AP’s first, second and third teams. Baylor, Iowa State and Kansas State were among Big 12 teams that each had a player named to the first team.

Bonitto finished with 39 total tackles including 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks in 11 games this season. He was a second-team AP All-Big 12 selection in 2021.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida native announced Dec. 6 his intent to opt out of Oklahoma’s bowl game against Oregon and declare for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Bonitto finishes his Sooner career with 118 total tackles, 19.5 sacks and 33 tackles for loss. 

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments