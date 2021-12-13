OU football: Sooners linebacker Nik Bonitto selected to AP All-America Third Team

Oklahoma linebacker Nik Bonitto was selected to the AP All-America Third Team on Monday.
Oklahoma OLB Nik Bonitto Selected AP Third-Team All-America https://t.co/guhfnTqhPE #Sooners— Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) December 13, 2021
The redshirt junior was the only OU player over AP’s first, second and third teams. Baylor, Iowa State and Kansas State were among Big 12 teams that each had a player named to the first team.
Bonitto finished with 39 total tackles including 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks in 11 games this season. He was a second-team AP All-Big 12 selection in 2021.
The Fort Lauderdale, Florida native announced Dec. 6 his intent to opt out of Oklahoma’s bowl game against Oregon and declare for the 2022 NFL Draft.
Sooner 4L❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZLGf3ykvCo— . (@nikkkkbonitto) December 6, 2021
Bonitto finishes his Sooner career with 118 total tackles, 19.5 sacks and 33 tackles for loss.
