OU football: Sooners land commitment from 2023 3-star Heath Ozaeta

Oklahoma landed a commitment Monday from 2023 three-star offensive tackle Heath Ozaeta.
100% committed to @OU_Football‼️ Happy Birthday Mom @mozaeta! So grateful for my teammates & coaches through the years and for my family whose unconditional love and support helped me get here! Thank you to @CoachVenables @OU_CoachB @Coach_Leb for believing in me! #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/cGtJIC481U— Heath Ozaeta (@HeathOzaeta) June 27, 2022
The No. 8 ranked player in Washington, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings, chose the Sooners over Colorado, Colorado State, Nebraska and Nevada, in an announcement on his Twitter.
The 6-foot-6, 296-pound recruit becomes the eighth member of OU's 2023 class. which ranks No. 36 in 247Sports' team rankings.
Ozaeta joins five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold, four-star running back Kalib Hicks and three-stars receiver Keyon Brown, offensive lineman Joshua Bates, athletes Erik McCarty and Kade McIntyre and safety Kaleb Spencer in the class.
