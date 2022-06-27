 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooners land commitment from 2023 3-star Heath Ozaeta

Brent Venables

OU football head coach Brent Venables and former OU football players during the spring game on April 23.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma landed a commitment Monday from 2023 three-star offensive tackle Heath Ozaeta.

The No. 8 ranked player in Washington, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings, chose the Sooners over Colorado, Colorado State, Nebraska and Nevada, in an announcement on his Twitter.

The 6-foot-6, 296-pound recruit becomes the eighth member of OU's 2023 class. which ranks No. 36 in 247Sports' team rankings. 

Ozaeta joins five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold, four-star running back Kalib Hicks and three-stars receiver Keyon Brown, offensive lineman Joshua Bates, athletes Erik McCarty and Kade McIntyre and safety Kaleb Spencer in the class. 

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

