Flourishing Aubrey Joens set to take on sister, Ashley, former team, Iowa State, in marquee matchup

Aubrey Joens came to Oklahoma seeking her path.
Throughout most of high school and her first two years of college, Joens shadowed her sister Ashley, a standout senior forward for Iowa State. Ashley picked up back-to-back Cheryl Miller Awards, given to the nation’s best small forward, in her sophomore and junior year and currently averages 19.5 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.
While Aubrey demonstrated similar success in high school, leading her to be ranked as a top 60 recruit in her class by ESPN just like Ashley, she didn’t feel the same initial success at Iowa State. Aubrey started in 15 of Iowa State’s first 17 games last season, before coming off the bench for the remainder of the year. The then-sophomore averaged 6.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game while seeing an average of 21.3 minutes on the floor.
Joens then decided to transfer to Oklahoma, where she’ll meet her sister twice in the regular season and possibly again in postseason play. Joens said she spoke to her sister briefly about the matchup while the two were home for Christmas, but the two have halted communication in the days leading up to the contest.
While in the transfer portal, Joens came across the Sooners, a program that presented familiarity with the coaching position and a high-tempo style of play favorable to Joens.
“(It’s) a really good fit for me because we really like to push in transition… (and) get the ball out really fast,” Joens said. “My teammates and coaches have made it really easy to transition (to OU) through basketball and just in general.”
Joens’ relationship with head coach Jennie Baranczyk reverts to her days as a highly touted five-star recruit from Iowa City High School, where Baranczyk, an Iowa native and head coach of Drake at the time, made her push to reel the prospect to play for her.
Joens further caught the eye of Baranczyk in a Feb. 19 matchup against the Sooners last season, where she made four 3-pointers and scored 12 points, her second-highest point total against a Big 12 opponent, helping the Cyclones claim an 89-67 victory.
“I think Aubrey’s done an incredible job. (Transferring) is hard to do especially when it’s players that you’ve played against,” Baranczyk said. “She fits in so well on the floor and off the floor. I think she’s really able to be herself too, and I love that. I love the respect our team has for her. She’s continued to make us better.
You never want to pass up on a shooter, but I think what we’ve found (out) is she’s a heck of a lot more than just a shooter.”
Joens has taken advantage of her new opportunities with the Sooners, ranking third on the team in 3-pointers made while boasting a 42.9% 3-point percentage. She’s also grabbed 14 offensive rebounds so far this season, whereas she tallied just 23 through the entirety of her last season with the Cyclones.
Joens shot 7 for 11 from 3-point range in her first three contests with the Sooners, including a Nov. 11 matchup against SMU in which she made 3 of 4 and scored 13 points in just 17 minutes. She later recorded an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double the first time she saw over 20 minutes of playing time against Northwestern State on Nov. 30.
Joens has a chance to further her opportunity at OU and cement a victory in the first of two Joens vs Joens matchups when No. 17 Oklahoma (11-2, 1-1 Big 12) battles No. 11 Iowa State (10-2, 2-0 Big 12) at 2 p.m. on Jan. 8 in Norman.
“All of us are excited because it’s a big game,” Joens said. “Both teams are really good and… we’re excited to get out there and play against another good team.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.