'Finally got one to fall': OU baseball's John Spikerman's clutch hit propels Sooners over No. 11 TCU

A hit to right field broke four innings of silence inside L. Dale Mitchell Park on Saturday.

Sophomore John Spikerman stepped up to bat in the fifth inning and read the scoreboard: 0-0. With two outs, the outfielder smashed a ball down the right field line.

Spikerman’s hit scored designated hitter Kendall Pettis and catcher Easton Carmichael and helped propel the Sooners (12-7) to a 3-1 win over the No. 11-ranked Horned Frogs (10-8).

The center fielder has struggled at the plate this season, accumulating a team-low .178 batting average but his crucial fifth-inning play gave him and his team the initial momentum it lacked during Friday’s 13-5 loss.

“Yeah, I think it was big for me,” Spikerman said. “The fact that I trusted my process, and I stick to my routines, do the same thing every day. I hadn’t been getting the results I wanted, but I trusted all that and finally got one to fall.”

The leadoff batter has lacked a commanding presence in the lineup this season and is 13 for 73. OU coach Skip Johnson acknowledged the importance of Spikerman’s performance on Friday and Saturday.

“It was huge,” Johnson said. “I mean, it was good for him. Him coming out the night before and getting a couple of hits. I mean, (we’re) trying to get him jump-started somehow.”

Spikerman played a pivotal role in OU’s run to the MCWS last year, but Johnson said his team needs to focus on the present.

“Those guys that are coming off that World Series team, they feel like they have something to prove instead of just playing the game,” Johnson said. “We continue to tell them, but they still feel it.”

Someone who doesn’t carry the expectations of last season is Braxton Douthit.

The graduate student from Lamar earned the win over a TCU team coming off an eight-run victory Friday night.

During 6.1 innings, Douthit allowed one hit and notched two strikeouts along with four walks. The pitcher was at ease on the mound as his steady composure helped OU’s defense.

“I think anytime I go out there I’m really comfortable, as long as I fill up the zone,” Douthit said. “Because I know the defense behind me … I mean they get outs, they find outs and they make big plays out there.”

Johnson has been impressed with the Lamar transfer, who picked up his third win of the season Saturday.

“I thought Braxton was outstanding,” Johnson said. “I mean he kept them off balance and made some quality pitches.”

The Sooners will face TCU and try to clinch a series win at 2 p.m. Sunday in Norman.

“We have the momentum right now,” Spikerman said. “We’re going to carry that into Sunday. We’re going to win a series.”

