'Every team has its identity': OU basketball leverages stout defense, Umoja Gibson's sharpshooting to rout UT Arlington

Under the pressure of Jalen Hill's contest, UT Arlington guard David Azore stumbled, giving his OU defender a free swipe at the basketball.
With 8:40 remaining in the first half, Hill stole the ball and flung it up court to senior guard Umoja Gibson, who lobbed it back to the junior forward for an alley-oop flush, giving the Sooners an 18-6 lead.
𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑺𝒕𝒆𝒂𝒍 👉 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑫𝒖𝒏𝒌📺 BSOK | https://t.co/nQ7tFIhhc8 pic.twitter.com/lS7cCaAmWX— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) December 19, 2021
In December, Oklahoma emphasized playing better defense as a unit, holding each of its last four opponents to less than 43 percent shooting from the field. The Sooners are 3-1 during that span and their only loss came vs. Butler in overtime on Dec. 7.
Hill’s steal on Sunday was one of 14 turnovers OU forced while holding the Mavericks to just 50 points on 17-for-50 shooting from the field and 6-for-21 shooting from 3-point range.
“Every team has its identity,” Moser said. “I think these guys, especially the first group, their identity right now is they’re really ready to start the game defending. That first group has really set the tone.”
Continuing its defensive dominance, OU (9-2) defeated UT Arlington (3-7) 70-50 behind senior guard Umoja Gibson’s 14 points and season-high 8 rebounds. The Sooners’ victory marked their second-straight game shooting over 50 percent from the field and they are 7-0 on the season in such games.
👀 the highlights from tonight's victory ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/RL9eOqA5hD— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) December 19, 2021
The Sooners started the game on an 11-0 run and shut down the Mavericks’ offense, holding them to zero field goals nearly eight minutes into the first half. OU’s starting lineup combined for 29 of its team’s 35 first half points and grabbed 14 defensive rebounds in the half compared to just three from the second unit.
OU got off to a similar start vs. Arkansas on Dec. 11, jumping out to a 13-0 lead with 15:25 left in the first half of that game. Sprinting out of the locker room has become a theme for Moser’s group.
“They’re on top of the scout,” Moser said. “I think they’re really communicating, I think they’re coming in with their minds ready to guard.”
Gibson has been a key piece in the starting lineup, leading the Sooners with 27 3-point makes this season after knocking down 4-of-8 in Sunday’s win. While the Waco native’s offensive numbers jump off the stat sheet, his effort on defense has impressed his coach most.
𝑨 𝑾𝒂𝒍𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑩𝒖𝒄𝒌𝒆𝒕 💦@KnownAs_Moja drains the three 👌(1H 13:04) OU: 11 | UTA: 0📺 BSOK | https://t.co/nQ7tFIhhc8 pic.twitter.com/QxLY1YAVpk— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) December 19, 2021
.@j_gold11 with the pass 👏@KnownAs_Moja for three 👌📺 BSOK | https://t.co/nQ7tFIhhc8 pic.twitter.com/DUTcuyyPZl— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) December 19, 2021
After OU’s loss to Butler on Dec. 7, Moser challenged Gibson to do more for the team than shoot.
“He took it to heart,” Moser said. “He went out and tried to prove that he’s a better defender, better rebounder, more all-around player and man he’s done a lot of different things. And that’s a credit to him and his character.”
Gibson’s efforts haven’t gone unnoticed by his teammates, either. He arrives at the gym early every morning to get extra shots up.
“Mo puts a lot of emphasis on getting his shots up,” senior forward Tanner Groves said. “He’s probably the hardest worker on the team, in terms of just getting extra work in. He’s a worker and I love having a guy like that on our team.”
Groves finished the contest with 13 points on 6-for-12 shooting and grabbed six rebounds. Junior forward Jalen Hill continued to be a factor, adding 12 points on 5-for-5 shooting and four rebounds.
Oklahoma will look to continue building on its defensive success when it faces Alcorn State at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22 in Norman before Big 12 play begins on Jan. 1.
“Here’s the crazy thing, I think we’ve got a huge couple of steps to improve on,” Moser said. “That’s how much I think we’re capable of, but that first five is really connected and playing together defensively.”
