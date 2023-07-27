4-star receiver Elijah Thomas commits to Oklahoma's 2025 recruiting class

With a commitment from four-star prospect Elijah Thomas, OU has added a second wide receiver to its 2025 recruiting class.
Thomas, a 6-foot, 170-pound receiver from Checotah announced his pledge to the Sooners Thursday, picking Oklahoma over Arkansas, Kansas State and others.
Thomas is the No. 20 wide receiver recruit nationally and the No. 4 overall 2025 prospect in Oklahoma, per On3's Industry ranking. He joins four-star Gracen Harris as the second addition to Emmett Jones' room in OU's 2025 class.
BREAKING: Four-Star WR Elijah Thomas tells me he has Committed to Oklahoma!The 6’1 185 WR from Checotah, OK chose the Sooners over Oklahoma State, Alabama, & Texas A&MThomas is ranked as a Top 150 Player in the ‘25 Class 👀https://t.co/yhMCse0Mzr pic.twitter.com/Dl5nY8JgY6— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 27, 2023
Thomas' commitment came after he attended Brent Venables' camp in Norman earlier this summer. A rising junior at Checotah High School, Thomas was offered by Alabama on May 22.
With Thomas' pledge, Venables' 2025 class now ranks No. 3 behind the Crimson Tide and Georgia in On3's national recruiting rankings, which includes four-star quarterback Kevin Sperry.
Here's a list of the Sooners' 2024 and 2025 commitments: