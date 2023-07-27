 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

4-star receiver Elijah Thomas commits to Oklahoma's 2025 recruiting class

Helmets

OU helmets before the Valero Alamo Bowl against No. 14 Oregon at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Dec. 29.

 Trey Young/The Daily

With a commitment from four-star prospect Elijah Thomas, OU has added a second wide receiver to its 2025 recruiting class.

Thomas, a 6-foot, 170-pound receiver from Checotah announced his pledge to the Sooners Thursday, picking Oklahoma over Arkansas, Kansas State and others. 

Thomas is the No. 20 wide receiver recruit nationally and the No. 4 overall 2025 prospect in Oklahoma, per On3's Industry ranking. He joins four-star Gracen Harris as the second addition to Emmett Jones' room in OU's 2025 class.

Thomas' commitment came after he attended Brent Venables' camp in Norman earlier this summer. A rising junior at Checotah High School, Thomas was offered by Alabama on May 22. 

With Thomas' pledge, Venables' 2025 class now ranks No. 3 behind the Crimson Tide and Georgia in On3's national recruiting rankings, which includes four-star quarterback Kevin Sperry.

Here's a list of the Sooners' 2024 and 2025 commitments:

Newsletters

Tags

Support our independent local journalism

Robust news organizations like ours generate civic good that informs, improves and inspires communities. For those invested in OU and Norman, OU Daily uniquely has:

• Free independent local journalism that's routinely honored at collegiate, state and national levels

• The city's largest reporting staff largely drawn from one of the nation's top journalism colleges

• A veteran advising staff with a mission to build on our legacy as a launching pad for media professionals

Whether in a one-time donation or a recurring pledge, please CONTRIBUTE TO OUR MISSION.