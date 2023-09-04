OU announced five captains Monday ahead of its matchup with SMU on Saturday.
Week Two Captains 🫡▪️@_dillongabriel_ ▪️@wrouse19 ▪️@andrew_raymBAHS ▪️@Woodi1k ▪️@Jonah_laulu #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/1hYY36oSBj— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 4, 2023
The announcement comes as Sooners coach Brent Venables is continuing his game by game captains.
Redshirt senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel, senior center Andrew Raym and redshirt senior left tackle Walter Rouse were chosen to represent the Sooners' offense. Redshirt senior defensive tackle Jonah Laulu and redshirt senior cornerback Woodi Washington will serve as OU's defensive captains against the Mustangs.
Gabriel finished 19-for-22 for 308 passing yards and two touchdowns in one half of action during OU's 73-0 win over Arkansas State on Sept. 2. Raym has made 18 starts in his career, including against the Red Wolves.
Rouse, who transferred to the Sooners from Stanford in the offseason, made his first OU start last Saturday.
Washington totaled two tackles and a pass breakup against Arkansas State, while Laulu finished with a quarterback hurry.
Last week, redshirt seniors offensive lineman McKade Mettauer and wide receiver Drake Stoops were chosen to represent the Sooners' offense. Junior defensive back Billy Bowman, redshirt senior Justin Harrington and junior linebacker Danny Stutsman served as OU's defensive captains against the Red Wolves.
OU kicks off against SMU at 5 p.m. Saturday in Norman on ESPN+.