'They push each other': How the McCullough brothers are thriving in their first season at OU

Two minutes separated Daeh and Dasan McCullough’s commitments to Oklahoma inside Brent Venables’ office on Dec. 12, 2022.
Daeh was leaning toward the Sooners, but didn’t know his big brother, now a sophomore linebacker, would follow suit 120 seconds later.
They both capped the moment with a call to their father and Notre Dame running backs coach Deland McCullough.
“We didn’t know what he was going to do,” their mom, Darnell, told the OU Daily. “I wasn't going to force any sort of decision on him. As a parent, it will be so much more convenient for me. But at the end of the day, this is their once in a lifetime experience. You're never gonna get to relive it, and I want them to be happy wherever they go.”
Football has defined the McCulloughs, and Dasan and Daeh’s commitments to the same school isn’t shocking. Before transferring to the Sooners, Dasan initially committed to Indiana play under his father, who was the Hoosiers’ running back coach, and with his older brother, Deland II.
Deland left Indiana for the Fighting Irish in February 2022, and Daeh flipped his commitment from Indiana to Cincinnati during the summer before decommitting to join the Sooners. Alongside that, Deland II missed the entire 2022 season due to a back injury.
With no ties left in Bloomington, Dasan’s temptation to play with his younger brother in Norman grew. Their decisions harken back to emphasis on family, and the relationship Venables cultivated with the brothers on the recruiting trail before adopting them into the Sooners’ locker room.
Taking their father’s lessons with them, the brothers have pushed each other to learn on and off the field to help fuel OU’s defense in 2023.
“I think everybody's real,” Daeh said. “I didn't feel like there was any tension or awkwardness between anyone, it was my family and obviously I've known (coach Venables) and my brother's known him for a while. I've known coach (Jay) Valai for a while. So it was always that connection between us. So it always just felt like family here.”
For Dasan, the decision was more enticing due to Venables’ ability to develop linebackers. After tallying 49 tackles and four sacks in 2022, Darnell is excited to see Dasan’s growth in his sophomore season after being an All-American a season ago.
“Whatever his decision was going to be, we were going to support it,” Darnell said. “Dasan just kind of goes into like his mode of just kind of shutting everything off, thinking things through. … I did know when he was being recruited (out of high school), he had established a relationship with coach Venables at Clemson.
“This wasn't just a haphazard decision. To be able to learn from (Venables) to develop into the player that he wants to be, I’m extremely happy for him. The whole transition so far, to see how he is building on his knowledge as a player as a person has been amazing.”
‘They push each other’
Almost every day is a football day for the McCulloughs.
Darnell can recall her sons waking up early, a trait mimicked from their father, who has been coaching college and professional football for over 22 years.
“I (was) literally like a fish out of water,” Darnell said. “I had no clue about this whole world, this whole youth football league thing. I mean it was insane to me. They were playing with their (youth football team) Reading Blue Devils for a while in Ohio. It was just a great time.”
Deland II, Dasan and Daeh each loved the game as they got older, which was instilled in them by their father. Darnell said they each dabbled in different sports throughout grade school, but always asked when football was coming.
“(It’s always been) football, football, football,” Daeh said. “My dad is a coach. I’ve heard pretty much everything like a million times. We were being told just about effort, availability (and) accountability. All these things together I've been hearing my whole life, that has helped me as a freshman.”
Until middle school, Dasan carried a Ray Lewis action figure around the house, modeling his game after the Hall of Fame linebacker, specifically his footwork and toughness.
After games on Saturday’s, Deland takes the next couple of days recline in his chair and watch tape of each of his son’s contests.
“We'll rewind, fast forward, rewind, fast forward,” Darnell said. “I think some people think I'm joking because you'll get people asking, ‘What’d he think of this play?’ If it's not one of our boys, he probably doesn't know it.”
Deland will focus on Dasan and Daeh’s techniques, footwork and reads on defense. He then relays his coaching blueprint to each. Since joining the Sooners, Daeh and Dasan haven’t relied on their father’s analysis as much as they have in the past, but they still listen to his wisdom after games.
“What people have to realize is that being a coach is what he does, but that's his job,” Darnell said. “He is their dad first, and that will supersede everything. At the end of the day, he wants them to be happy. He wants them being in places that are a great fit for them, and where they can grow. He wants them to lead that part of their life.
“They push each other. When you automatically have your blood brother there that can be honest and outright with (that’s great). That's one thing that I think as a family we do well, we're gonna tell each other the truth, and you're either gonna like it or not.”
Having both her sons in Norman is a relief for Darnell. When defensive backs coach Jay Valai first called to recruit Daeh, she was hesitant to have him move 12 hours away.
However, Darnell sleeps better knowing she won’t have to miss any of their games.
“Coach Valai came calling, and I was like, ‘Listen, you can't take my youngest son of my big three and pull him for 12 hours away from me,’” Darnell said. “That is too much. You're asking for too much in my heart right now. He was just kind of like ‘Okay,’ but I really meant it.
“But, having him go to Oklahoma and having Dasan there with him — even though they're so far away — that just makes it so much easier on my heart to know that they’re there together.”
‘Great having him here’
Dasan and Daeh have different goals for the upcoming season.
Daeh is looking to solidify his role as a true freshman defensive back. He joins a group led by Woodi Washington, Gentry Williams, Billy Bowman, Peyton Bowen and Reggie Pearson, all of whom are expected to see significant playing time this season.
Despite not having a large role in Oklahoma’s fall training camp, Daeh, a former four-star recruit, doesn’t want to waste any opportunity given to him.
“I think he's building confidence, learning the system and getting good at the system,” Darnell said. “I think executing it, being a good part of the team. And whatever that looks like, (he wants to show) that he can be productive. He can be a good player, he can be a good teammate, and he can bring his aspect to the game to the team to help out (in his first year).”
Dasan looks to make a more immediate impact in Venables’ reshaped defense in 2023. He ranks as the highest rated recruit in the Sooners’ transfer class from this offseason, which welcomed 16 newcomers.
The sophomore linebacker will play a range of positions, per Venables’ vision to mold him into an Isaiah Simmons-esque playmaker at the “cheetah” role on defense.
Dasan could play a pivotal role in improving the Sooners’ defense, which ranked No. 9 in the Big 12 a year ago.
“I'd say at the end of the year, the biggest jump was the coverage aspect of things,” Dasan said. “I really wanted to hone in and focus on that this summer and also put on a little bit of weight. … This spring, I started off really slow, and just learned that process. So, now being able to be here on camp day four. I feel so much more confident than I did on day four of spring ball.”
Sixteen days ahead of OU’s season opener against Arkansas State at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 in Norman, the McCullough brothers will continue to battle in Oklahoma’s fall camp as Venables and his staff solidify their defensive depth chart.
They’re always in it together, however.
“It is great having him here," Daeh said. “Obviously there's some days that everybody isn't going to be at their best. You're just gonna feel down so just having your family there to talk to you right in person instead of over the phone is great.”
