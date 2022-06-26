College World Series: WATCH umpire crew calls Oklahoma's John Spikerman out for interference, negates run

Oklahoma freshman John Spikerman attempted a squeeze bunt to score freshman Jackson Niklaus from third base but was called for interference during a replay review in the top of the sixth inning.
Oklahoma's run on this play was taken off the board after the batter was called for interference at first base. pic.twitter.com/OfTiZtNHkc— ESPN (@espn) June 26, 2022
The overturned call negated the run off the board and shut down any momentum the Sooners had. Ole Miss sophomore Jacob Gonzalez homered in the bottom half of the inning scoring the first run of the game.
OU and Ole Miss are on ESPN.
