College World Series: WATCH umpire crew calls Oklahoma's John Spikerman out for interference, negates run

  • Updated
  • 0
John Spikerman

Freshaman outfielder John Spikerman during the first game of the championship series of the College World Series against Ole Miss on June 25 2022.

 reghan Kyle/The Daily

Oklahoma freshman John Spikerman attempted a squeeze bunt to score freshman Jackson Niklaus from third base but was called for interference during a replay review in the top of the sixth inning. 

The overturned call negated the run off the board and shut down any momentum the Sooners had. Ole Miss sophomore Jacob Gonzalez homered in the bottom half of the inning scoring the first run of the game. 

OU and Ole Miss are on ESPN. 

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

