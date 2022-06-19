 Skip to main content
College World Series: WATCH Sooners' Blake Robertson makes wild catch to start Game 2

Blake Robertson

Redshirt sophomore infielder Blake Robertson during the baseball game against Baylor March 26.

 Megan O'Donnell/The Daily

Oklahoma redshirt sophomore infielder Blake Robertson made a highlight-reel grab in the top of the first inning of Game 2 of the Men’s College World Series after he corralled a first-pitch pop fly in Notre Dame’s dugout. 

The redshirt sophomore has been a reliable piece for OU’s offense tallying a .309 batting average, five home runs and 51 RBIs this season. In the postseason he’s posted one home run and nine RBIs. 

Robertson’s catch garnered the first out of the inning, as redshirt freshman pitcher Cade Horton went on to strike out two more batters to end the inning. Both teams remain scoreless through two frames in Omaha. 

OU vs Notre Dame is on ESPN2

