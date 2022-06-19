College World Series: WATCH Sooners' Blake Robertson makes wild catch to start Game 2

Oklahoma redshirt sophomore infielder Blake Robertson made a highlight-reel grab in the top of the first inning of Game 2 of the Men’s College World Series after he corralled a first-pitch pop fly in Notre Dame’s dugout.
WOW 🔥 What a catch by Blake Robertson! #SCTop10 📺 @ESPN | @OU_Baseball pic.twitter.com/8yK6yM919y— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) June 19, 2022
The redshirt sophomore has been a reliable piece for OU’s offense tallying a .309 batting average, five home runs and 51 RBIs this season. In the postseason he’s posted one home run and nine RBIs.
Robertson’s catch garnered the first out of the inning, as redshirt freshman pitcher Cade Horton went on to strike out two more batters to end the inning. Both teams remain scoreless through two frames in Omaha.
OU vs Notre Dame is on ESPN2
