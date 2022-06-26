College World Series: Twitter reacts to Sooners' runner-up finish in College World Series final

Oklahoma (45-24) fell to Ole Miss (50-23) 4-2 in Game 2 of the College World Series final, eliminating the Sooners from the College World Series.
Freshman second baseman Jackson Nicklaus and redshirt sophomore left fielder Kendall Pettis each knocked in a run. The Sooners tallied just three hits.
Redshirt freshman Cade Horton started on the mound for OU. He pitched 7.1 innings, allowing four hits and two runs while recording a season-high 13 strikeouts. Redshirt senior Trevin Michael threw 0.2 innings of two hit, two run relief.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to OU’s loss:
Mr. OU is ready to roll!#MCWS x @OU_Baseball pic.twitter.com/eyWKzYfsoc— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 26, 2022
Proud of the work this team has put in so far. Good luck this afternoon @CoachJohnsonOU and @OU_Baseball! #OklahOMAHA pic.twitter.com/JvIDKLq1Il— Joseph Harroz, Jr. - OU President (@OU_President) June 26, 2022
Let’s go @OU_Baseball! Bring the 🔥 to #OklahOMAHA! Boomer! https://t.co/F1Hk8yulaS— Univ. of Oklahoma (@UofOklahoma) June 26, 2022
Let’s Go @OU_Baseball #COMPETE #OklahOMAHA— Cale Gundy (@OU_CoachGundy) June 26, 2022
Oklahoma's run on this play was taken off the board after the batter was called for interference at first base. pic.twitter.com/OfTiZtNHkc— ESPN (@espn) June 26, 2022
What a terrible, terrible rule. To me, interference has to be very very obvious.— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 26, 2022
Huge overturn.Skip Johnson very animated in his displeasure with the run coming off the board.Still 0-0, wow. #Sooners— Colton Sulley (@colton_sulley) June 26, 2022
What a joke @NCAABaseball— Dimitri Flowers (@treeflowers36) June 26, 2022
TIE GAME!📺 ESPN#MCWS x @OU_Baseball pic.twitter.com/WY5ZXRtnKi— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 26, 2022
TURN IT UP @OU_Baseball https://t.co/FoaMBJ2q5e— Lauren Chamberlain (@LChamberlain44) June 26, 2022
2 outs? Perfect… LETS POUR IT ON!!!! @OU_Baseball— Trevor Knight (@trevor_knight9) June 26, 2022
Push thru fellas!!! @OU_Baseball— Brayden Willis (@Bwillis_11) June 26, 2022
Big ovation for @CadeHorton14 as he exits with one out in the eighth.📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/alq0J6gIyF— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) June 26, 2022
1⃣3⃣ strikeouts from Cade Horton 💪The most in a #MCWS Finals game!📺 @ESPN | @OU_Baseball pic.twitter.com/r39QDE03yt— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) June 26, 2022
What a ride. What a season. Boomer Sooner, 𝗮𝗹𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀. FINAL | OM 4, OU 2. pic.twitter.com/pRdpZEH7QB— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) June 26, 2022
Thanks for taking us on that ride @OU_Baseball! We are all extremely proud of y’all!#Boomer— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) June 26, 2022
A season to be proud of, @OU_Baseball! pic.twitter.com/IWxmQlE9ms— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) June 26, 2022
Incredible run, incredible team. Shouts to @OU_Baseball. What a ride.— Royce Young (@royceyoung) June 26, 2022
So damn proud of the way this @OU_Baseball team fought all year - Incredible season gents & s/o @CoachJohnsonOU for your leadership 💯💯⭕️🙌🏽☝🏽 #MCWS— Dr. David Surratt (@DrDavidSurratt) June 26, 2022
A spectacular baseball season comes to an end. We couldn’t be more proud of these young men for representing our university so well. #BoomerSooner https://t.co/GPld1SjDVt— Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) June 26, 2022
NATIONAL CHAMPS 🏆@OleMissBSB WINS ITS FIRST #MCWS IN SCHOOL HISTORY! pic.twitter.com/ZUel96i9a9— ESPN (@espn) June 26, 2022
