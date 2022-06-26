 Skip to main content
College World Series: Twitter reacts to Sooners' runner-up finish in College World Series final

  • Updated
  • 0
Kendall Pettis

Redshirt Sophmore outfielder Kendall Pettis during the first game of the championship series of the College World Series against Ole Miss on June 25 2022.

 reghan Kyle/The Daily

Oklahoma (45-24) fell to Ole Miss (50-23) 4-2 in Game 2 of the College World Series final, eliminating the Sooners from the College World Series. 

Freshman second baseman Jackson Nicklaus and redshirt sophomore left fielder Kendall Pettis each knocked in a run. The Sooners tallied just three hits. 

Redshirt freshman Cade Horton started on the mound for OU. He pitched 7.1 innings, allowing four hits and two runs while recording a season-high 13 strikeouts. Redshirt senior Trevin Michael threw 0.2 innings of two hit, two run relief. 

Here’s how Twitter reacted to OU’s loss:

