College World Series: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 10-3 loss to Ole Miss in Game 1 of Championship Series

Oklahoma (45-23) fell to Ole Miss (44-23) 10-3 in Game 1 of the College World Series final.
Redshirt sophomore Blake Robertson and redshirt senior center fielder Tanner Tredaway each knocked in a run. The Sooners tallied just five hits on the night.
Redshirt sophomore Jake Bennett started on the mound for OU. He pitched 6.1 innings and gave up three runs on seven hits while striking out ten. OU’s bullpen combined for 3.2 innings of six run, nine hit relief.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Sooners’ loss:
Let’s gooooo @OU_Baseball https://t.co/M4qd87vs43— Tiare Jennings (@_tiarejennings) June 25, 2022
Supporting our Sooner brothers in #OklahOMAHA. #DIMETIME #RunTheRock pic.twitter.com/7eMzKbTwX1— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) June 26, 2022
What a night for Jake Bennett...🔟 K's‼️#MCWS x @OU_Baseball pic.twitter.com/XY3s6H2f6A— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 26, 2022
Thankfully its a series. Boys gotta bounce back!— Dimitri Flowers (@treeflowers36) June 26, 2022
June 26, 2022
Knew it wouldn't be easy. Back at it tomorrow at 2 p.m. CT. OM 10, OU 3. pic.twitter.com/qLe1xIu7kJ— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) June 26, 2022
The Rebels take game 1 of the finals with a 10-3 victory over Oklahoma!#MCWS x @OleMissBSB pic.twitter.com/mrUVrI8bdf— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 26, 2022
First time there’s been three-straight home runs in a CWS game since LSU in 1988.#Sooners trail 8-2 heading into the bottom of the eighth.— Colton Sulley (@colton_sulley) June 26, 2022
OLE MISS GOT HOT ♨️ ♨️ ♨️ @OleMissBSB claimed Game 1 of the #MCWS Final pic.twitter.com/cXYdwD0qyy— ESPN (@espn) June 26, 2022
