College World Series: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 10-3 loss to Ole Miss in Game 1 of Championship Series

  • Updated
Kendall Pettis

Sophomore Kendall Pettis during the game against Dallas Baptist on March 8, 2022.

 Reghan Kyle/The Daily

Oklahoma (45-23) fell to Ole Miss (44-23) 10-3 in Game 1 of the College World Series final. 

Redshirt sophomore Blake Robertson and redshirt senior center fielder Tanner Tredaway each knocked in a run. The Sooners tallied just five hits on the night. 

Redshirt sophomore Jake Bennett started on the mound for OU. He pitched 6.1 innings and gave up three runs on seven hits while striking out ten. OU’s bullpen combined for 3.2 innings of six run, nine hit relief. 

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Sooners’ loss:

