College World Series: Twitter reacts to Oklahoma's 13-8 win over Texas A&M in Game 1

Oklahoma (43-22) defeated No. 5-seeded Texas A&M (42-19) 13-8 in Game 1 of the College World Series.
Redshirt sophomore catcher Jimmy Crooks hit a three-run home run and freshman second baseman Jackson Nicklaus hit a grand slam. Every Sooners starter reached base at least once.
Redshirt sophomore Jake Bennett recorded his 10th win, allowing four runs on five hits and striking out three. Redshirt senior Trevin Michael pitched 2.2 scoreless innings to close the game.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to OU’s Game 1 offensive explosion and victory:
!!!!!!!! LFGGGGGG @OU_Baseball— Dimitri Flowers (@treeflowers36) June 17, 2022
BOOMER IN OMAHA!@OU_Baseball takes a 12-3 lead after this grand slam 😳 #MCWS pic.twitter.com/xev8my1bHA— ESPN (@espn) June 17, 2022
JACK NICK GRAND SALAAAAAAMI— OklahOmaha Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) June 17, 2022
Jackson Nicklaus just made the #Aggies pay dearly for that shoddy defense in the fourth -- he hits a grand slam to right field to make it 12-3, #Sooners. In other news, @OU_Baseball might want to add more money to that renovation project.— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 17, 2022
Let’s go @OU_Baseball— Brian Asamoah II (@brianasamoah) June 17, 2022
Family supporting family. Let’s go @OU_Baseball! Don’t let up! #OUDNA #OklahOMAHA pic.twitter.com/D0sZMcT1lO— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) June 17, 2022
20 is the most combined runs in a Men's College World Series game at @CharlesSchwabFO! 🤯#MCWS x @OU_Baseball x @AggieBaseball pic.twitter.com/KO2UWXggbb— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 17, 2022
June 17, 2022
.@OU_Baseball put on a show in the opening round of the #MCWS 😳 pic.twitter.com/yQAAae3hIc— ESPN (@espn) June 17, 2022
