 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

College World Series: Twitter reacts to Oklahoma's 13-8 win over Texas A&M in Game 1

  • Updated
  • 0
Jackson Nicklaus

Freshman infielder Jackson Nicklaus during the game against Baylor on March 27.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma (43-22) defeated No. 5-seeded Texas A&M (42-19) 13-8 in Game 1 of the College World Series.

Redshirt sophomore catcher Jimmy Crooks hit a three-run home run and freshman second baseman Jackson Nicklaus hit a grand slam. Every Sooners starter reached base at least once.

Redshirt sophomore Jake Bennett recorded his 10th win, allowing four runs on five hits and striking out three. Redshirt senior Trevin Michael pitched 2.2 scoreless innings to close the game.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to OU’s Game 1 offensive explosion and victory:

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments