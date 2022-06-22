 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

College World Series: Twitter reacts to Oklahoma advancing to its first championship series since 1994

  • Updated
  • 0
Jimmy Crooks

Redshirt sophomore catcher Jimmy Crooks during the baseball game against Pacfifc on April 14.

 Megan O'Donnell/The Daily

Oklahoma (45-22) defeated No. 5-seeded Texas A&M (47-20) 5-1 Wednesday to advance to the College World Series Final for the first time since 1994.

Redshirt sophomore catcher Jimmy Crooks hit a three-run home run. Redshirt sophomore shortstop Peyton Graham hit a double and scored twice.

Redshirt sophomore David Sandlin started on the bump for OU, giving up one run and striking out a career-high 12 in seven innings. Redshirt senior Trevin Michael closed the game with two innings of scoreless relief. 

Here’s how Twitter reacted to OU’s historic victory:

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments