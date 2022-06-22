College World Series: Twitter reacts to Oklahoma advancing to its first championship series since 1994

Oklahoma (45-22) defeated No. 5-seeded Texas A&M (47-20) 5-1 Wednesday to advance to the College World Series Final for the first time since 1994.
Redshirt sophomore catcher Jimmy Crooks hit a three-run home run. Redshirt sophomore shortstop Peyton Graham hit a double and scored twice.
Redshirt sophomore David Sandlin started on the bump for OU, giving up one run and striking out a career-high 12 in seven innings. Redshirt senior Trevin Michael closed the game with two innings of scoreless relief.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to OU’s historic victory:
Let’s go! @OU_Baseball #Boomer— Bobby Witt Jr (@BwittJr) June 22, 2022
JIMMY CROOKS!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥— Dimitri Flowers (@treeflowers36) June 22, 2022
Let’s Go @OU_Baseball #COMPETE #OklahOMAHA— Cale Gundy (@OU_CoachGundy) June 22, 2022
⚾️BIG TIME PERFORMER⚾️A career day for @Sandman__29!#MCWS x @OU_Baseball pic.twitter.com/dYxys3LyfQ— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 22, 2022
Let’s go boys… BOOMER☝️‼️ #MWCS pic.twitter.com/EUG4SOTtpJ— Jordyn Bahl (@jordybahl) June 22, 2022
CHAMP SERIES!!!! @OU_Baseball— Dimitri Flowers (@treeflowers36) June 22, 2022
Another dub ! @OU_Baseball— Delarrin Turner-Yell (@dtturner11) June 22, 2022
BOOMER!⭕️ @OU_Baseball— Jason Llewellyn (@Jasonllew89) June 22, 2022
June 22, 2022
Oklahoma baseball. Hottest team in America.— Summer of George (@GeorgeStoia) June 22, 2022
THE SOONERS ARE HEADING TO THE #MCWS FINALS‼️ @OU_Baseball pic.twitter.com/DUjBxI29mQ— ESPN (@espn) June 22, 2022
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.