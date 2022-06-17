College World Series: Sooners to play Notre Dame in Game 2

Oklahoma (43-22) will play Notre Dame (41-15) at 6 p.m. Sunday in Omaha at the College World Series.
Irish defeat Texas, 7-3, to advance in the winners bracket!#MCWS x @NDBaseball pic.twitter.com/wLjnti7PEj— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 18, 2022
The Fighting Irish, making their first CWS appearance since 2002, defeated No. 9 Texas in Game 1 Friday. Notre Dame is led by John Bertrand who has started 17 games and boasts a 2.69 ERA.
The Sooners won their first CWS game since 2010 defeating No. 5 Texas A&M 13-8 Friday in Game 1. OU is 6-2 this postseason.
The game will air on ESPN2.
