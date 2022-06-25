College World Series: Sooners fall to Ole Miss 10-3 in Game 1

Omaha, Neb. – Oklahoma (45-23) fell to Ole Miss (41-23) 10-3 in Game 1 of the College World Series championship series Saturday.
Redshirt sophomore Jake Bennett started for the Sooners and threw 10 strikeouts, while allowing seven hits and four runs on 6.1 innings pitched.
Redshirt senior Chazz Martinez relieved Bennett to pitch 1.1 innings allowing four runs, which came off of three homers. Martinez was relieved by sophomores Carter Campell and Carson Atwood, who combined to pitch 0.2 innings.
Collectively, Oklahoma’s lineup went 5-for-31 on the day. Redshirt sophomore Blake Robertson led the offense going 1-for-4 with one RBI.
Bennett retired the first two batters in order in the top of the first inning, but faced trouble following senior Kevin Graham’s RBI-single and a fielding error from redshirt sophomore shortstop Peyton Graham. Oklahoma ended the inning down 2-0, which was the first time they had trailed throughout the entire CWS.
The Sooners’ starter punched out the first two in order for his third strikeout in the top of the second inning. His struggles continued after that, however, when sophomore Calvin Harris singled through to the right side and advanced to second on Bennett’s third wild pitch of the game. Moments later, senior Justin Bench slapped another RBI-single to give the Rebels a 3-0 lead to end the inning.
Ole Miss sophomore pitcher Jack Dougherty held the Sooners 0-for-6 in the first two innings, which allowed senior Tim Elko to clobber a deep leadoff opposite field home run in the top of the third. Bennett escaped without further damage, but Ole Miss still led 4-0 through three innings.
Oklahoma’s offensive struggles continued going 0-for-15 through five after Dougherty tallied six strikeouts on OU’s lineup. Bennett kept the Sooners within four midway through six innings after he tallied five strikeouts and held the Rebels to two hits after the third inning.
Freshman Jackson Nicklaus and redshirt sophomore Sebastian Orduno notched Oklahoma’s first two hits in the bottom of the sixth inning. Moments after, redshirt sophomore Kendall Pettis bunted and Nicklaus scored on a third base throwing error. After, OU loaded the bases and redshirt senior Tanner Tredaway garnered an RBI once he was walked, shrinking the lead to two runs.
OU’s comeback fell short in the top of the eighth inning when sophomore TJ McCants launched a two-run home run to right field, Harris hit a solo shot to right center and Bench homered to left center. The three consecutive home runs were the first from any team in CWS history since LSU did it in 1988.
After going scoreless in the seventh inning, Robertson batted a two-out RBI single to right field to shrink the lead five runs in the bottom of the eight inning. Following that, Tredaway reached on a fielder’s choice to shortstop and Robertson was tagged out at second base.
The Rebels added a run in the ninth when junior Peyton Chatagnier clubbed an RBI double, scoring Elko. Sophomore Kemp Alderman scored the Rebels’ 10th run of the game after junior Hayden Dunhurst hit a sacrifice fly.
Next, the Sooners will face the Rebels in Game 2 at 2 p.m. Sunday at Charles Schwab Field on ESPN. Redshirt freshman Cade Horton will start on the mound for the Sooners and freshman Hunter Elliot will get the ball for the Rebels.
