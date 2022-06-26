College World Series: Sooners drop Game 1 to Ole Miss 10-3 behind offensive struggles

Omaha, Neb. – Blake Robertson ripped off his gloves and tossed his bat to the ground.
The redshirt sophomore struck out looking with the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning. Robertson’s fury showcased the frustration and struggles felt throughout the lineup in Game 1 of the College World Series championship series.
After starting 3-0 and batting .297 in the CWS, Oklahoma’s (45-23) lineup batted .157, its lowest average of the postseason and fourth worst of the season in its 10-3 loss to Ole Miss (41-23). Instead of dwelling on the loss, Johnson wants his team to focus on Game 2.
“They’re going to learn the lesson to take one pitch at a time,” Johnson said. “The biggest thing in this game is to go out and execute the game plan. We didn't actually get to our game plan, the ball fell in the (strike zone) and we lost them a lot.”
Redshirt sophomore Blake Robertson, who finished the game 1-for-4 with one RBIs, is already taking Johnson’s message to heart. Following the contest, Robertson conversed with redshirt sophomore Peyton Graham – OU’s leading home run hitter (20) and a projected first-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft – about their confidence heading into the next game.
This season, the Sooners are 16-5 in games after losses. They advanced past the regional and super regional rounds against Florida and Virginia Tech, respectively, after a defeat to both.
Oklahoma’s lineup started 0-for-15 in the first five innings and struggled mightily against the Rebels’ starter Jack Dougherty. The sophomore pitcher diced through Oklahoma’s lineup – using only a slider and fastball – to finish with six strikeouts, while allowing three hits and two runs in 5.0 innings pitched. He became the first pitcher in the history of the World Series finals to remain perfect through four innings.
It was also the first time Oklahoma was no-hit in the first four innings throughout the entire postseason.
“I think he commanded his fastball and kind of kept them off-balance,” OU coach Skip Johnson said of Dougherty’s performance. “We didn't lay off of it, and I think he really took the game over. When you get the lead like that in the first inning, your breaking ball gets better and your fastball gets better. That's what we've done since we've been here.”
The Oklahoma offense attempted to rally a comeback in the bottom of the sixth inning after redshirt sophomore Kendall Pettis bunted a single and drove in freshman Jackson Nicklaus following a third-base throwing error. After that, OU loaded the bases and redshirt sophomore Sebastian Orduno scored a two-out run once redshirt senior Tanner Tredaway was walked, shrinking the score to a 4-2 deficit.
Creating a little chaos here in the sixth‼📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/hP7w3iD7oI— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) June 26, 2022
The Sooners couldn’t take the lead, however, leaving three runners on base and scoring only one more run in the bottom of the eighth inning. OU’s ice cold bats allowed Ole Miss to clobber three decisive homers in the top of the seventh inning, which left the Sooners trailing 8-2 by the end of the frame and put the nail in the coffin for their hopes of a miracle. After their two-run sixth inning, Oklahoma finished the final three frames 2-for-11.
THREE-STRAIGHT JACKS!!!@OleMissBSB is the first team to hit back-to-back-to-back homers in a #MCWS game since 1998 😤 pic.twitter.com/vPxRT69hby— ESPN (@espn) June 26, 2022
“We were getting beat in every aspect of the game until the sixth inning, and we still had a chance to come back and win,” Robertson said. “It's just an unfortunate loss for us but doesn't define us as a team.”
Next, as the Sooners look forward to facing the Rebels in Game 2 at 2 p.m. Sunday at Charles Schwab Field on ESPN, Johnson and his team will look to be the sixth team in the past seven years to come back from a Game 1 loss in the championship series and claim the title.
Oklahoma woke up Saturday morning needing two wins to capture the national championship trophy, and it will wake up Sunday morning with the same challenge.
That was the message Johnson preached to his team postgame. The coach continued to hold his head high at the podium and instilled confidence in his team, despite their lackadaisical offensive performance.
“Hats off to them for taking the momentum away…” Johnson said. “They brought in a reliever and did a great job. Basically, they took the momentum over like the last game… so we've got to continue to get better, learn from our lessons today and move on.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.