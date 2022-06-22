College World Series: Sooners defeat Texas A&M 5-1, advance to championship series

Oklahoma (45-22) defeated No. 5 Texas A&M (44-20) 5-1 Wednesday in the semifinal round of the College World Series in Omaha. With the win, OU advances to its first championship series since 1994 when the Sooners won the national championship.
𝙃𝙊𝙒𝘿𝙔, 𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙈𝙋 𝙎𝙀𝙍𝙄𝙀𝙎‼#Boomer pic.twitter.com/TrmR9KlykM— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) June 22, 2022
Redshirt sophomore David Sandlin started and racked up a career-high 12 strikeouts, while allowing five hits and one run in seven innings. Redshirt senior Trevin Michael earned his 12th save of the season finishing the game allowing one hit and striking out one in two innings.
The Sooners struck early as their first run came in the first inning on a three-run shot from redshirt sophomore Jimmy Crooks. OU added a run in the third courtesy of an error and in the fifth on an RBI-single from redshirt senior Tanner Tredaway.
Crooks went 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs while freshman John Spikerman went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Tredaway and redshirt sophomore Peyton Graham each notched a hit, moving both of their hitting streaks to 17 games.
The Sooners will face the winner of Arkansas/Ole Miss in Game 1 of the CWS Finals at 6 p.m. Saturday in a game that will air on ESPN.
