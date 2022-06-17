College World Series: Sooners defeat Texas A&M 13-8 in Game 1

Oklahoma (43-22) defeated No. 5 Texas A&M (42-19) 12-8 Friday in Game 1 of the 2022 College World Series.
The Sooners’ win came during the highest-scoring CWS game ever at Charles Schwab Field, which broke ground in 2011. The last game that featured more total runs scored came in 2008, when Fresno State defeated Georgia 19-10 in Game 2 of the championship series.
Redshirt sophomore Jake Bennett started and pitched six innings, allowing four earned runs on five hits. Redshirt sophomore David Sandlin lasted just one out in the seventh, allowing two runs and forcing OU coach Skip Johnson to use redshirt senior Trevin Michael as well. Michael earned his 11th save of the season finished the game allowing one hit and striking out three in 2.2 innings.
Redshirt senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway went 3-for-6 with an RBI. Redshirt sophomore catcher Jimmy Crooks and freshman infielder Jackson Nicklaus both homered while eight OU players scored runs in the win.
The Sooners struck early as their first run came in the first inning when freshman outfielder John Spikerman scored on an RBI groundout from redshirt sophomore infielder Blake Robertson. OU went on to score seven runs with two outs in the second, three of which came from Crooks’ RBI.
Oklahoma poured on four more runs in the fourth on Nicklaus’ grand slam in the fourth. Spikerman smacked an RBI single in the ninth which scored redshirt sophomore outfielder Sebastian Orduno.
The Sooners will face the winner of No. 9 Texas vs. Notre Dame at 6 p.m. Sunday in Omaha on ESPN2.
