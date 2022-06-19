College World Series: Sooners defeat Notre Dame 6-2 in Game 2, move 1 win away from championship series

Oklahoma (44-22) defeated Notre Dame (41-16) 6-2 in Game 2 of the College World Series Sunday in Omaha. OU is 2-0 to start the CWS for the first time since 1994 when they win the national championship.
Redshirt freshman Cade Horton earned the start on the mound and notched a career-high 11 strikeouts, while allowing five hits and two runs in six innings. Redshirt junior Jaret Godman relieved Horton and pitched one inning, striking out two. Redshirt senior Trevin Michael closed the final two innings for two allowed hits and one strikeout.
Redshirt senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two scored runs. Alongside Tredaway, redshirt sophomore infielder Peyton Graham went 4-for-4 with one walk and one run scored.
Redshirt sophomore infielder Blake Robertson corralled a first-pitch pop fly that caused him to flip into the Fighting Irish dugout to start the first inning. After allowing a lone single, Horton escaped the inning with two punchouts leaving Notre Dame scoreless in the top of the first inning, which was the first time from any team in this year’s CWS.
😱 AMAZING...ABSOLUTELY AMAZING! 😱📺 ESPN2#MCWS x @OU_Baseball pic.twitter.com/TYI6R0nBW3— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 19, 2022
After both teams went scoreless in the first two innings, redshirt senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway slapped an RBI single that scored Graham in the bottom third. Freshman infielder Wallace Clark followed up with another RBI single to plate Tredaway, which capped off a 2-0 lead in half inning.
Horton allowed a leadoff single in the top of the fourth, but punched out two straight and forced a ground out to escape the inning. OU’s offense drew two outs at third base in the bottom of the fourth inning,
The Sooners plated three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Clark started the barrage with a sacrifice bunt to center field that scored redshirt sophomore catcher Jimmy Crooks and Tredaway.Then, freshman infielder Jackson Nicklaus clubbed an RBI single driving in Clark to give OU a 5-0 lead.
Notre Dame catcher David LaManna mashed a two-run homer in the top of the sixth inning to shrink Oklahoma’s lead to three runs. Tredaway responded with another RBI single to score freshman outfielder John Spikerman in the bottom of the sixth.
Next, the Sooners will face the winner of Notre Dame/Texas A&M in Game 3 of the CWS at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Omaha on ESPN.
