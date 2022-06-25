 Skip to main content
College World Series: Patty Gasso in attendance for Game 1, softball players send message of support

  • Updated
Patty Gasso

OU coach Patty Gasso during game against Baylor on March 27.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma softball coach Patty Gasso is in attendance for Game 1 of the College World Series championship series.

Gasso, fresh off her second-straight national championship win, made the trip to Omaha to support the Sooners alongside OU athletic director Joe Castiglione and women's gymnastics coach K.J. Kindler, who is also coming off a title win. 

"I thought I would sit here and be very relaxed," Gasso told ESPN. "But, I'm very uptight right now and I feel like I'm coaching. I'm going to just try to sit back and relax and trust our guys are going to come back.

"The thing about softball and baseball is you have nine innings so this is going to go on for a while."

Members of OU's 2022 softball team including Jocelyn Alo, Jayda Coleman, Jordy Bahl and Tiare Jennings also showed their support Saturday in a message posted to social media. 

Game 1 of the CWS championship series is airing on ESPN. 

